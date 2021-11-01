A Memorial Tribute for the African Friends to Harmony Burial Ground and Community Reinterment Ceremony on Sunday was the result of a partnership between Penn and the clergy and congregations of Mt. Pisgah A.M.E and Monumental Baptist, as well as with Eden Cemetery. The cemetery, is at 1434 Springfield Rd. in Collingdale, Pa.
This process followed the revelation of the burial grounds at 4111-23 Chestnut St., historical research, and an archaeology process. This resulted in the disinterment of 161 burials and, in accordance with the wishes of the descendant church congregations, all recovered remains and artifacts were transferred to Eden Cemetery, and on Sunday, April 5, 2020, were reinterred as one community within one burial vault. Sunday’s ceremony offered members of the congregations and partners involved to honor and commemorate those reinterred.
The program include a calling of the names and an unveiling of a memorial marker, as well as a benediction and remarks from representatives from Penn and the clergy and congregations of Mt. Pisgah A.M.E and Monumental Baptist, and Eden Cemetery.
