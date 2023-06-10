Every graduating class of seniors is remarkable in their own way, but these four graduates from the Class of 2023 are leaving the School District of Philadelphia as a unique group of students.
They are among the first group of graduates who lived through and attended classes during a global pandemic from freshman to senior year.
They navigated disjointed learning schedules, isolation and political unrest. They used their voices to spark change, made a difference in their communities and excelled in the classroom. They’ve overcome any obstacle they faced with resilience, tenacity and hope.
Together, they are a part of this year’s distinct Class of 2023. They’re not just the youth of today, but also the leaders of tomorrow.
As a student of Parkway West High School, Mikail Grant knows the importance of hard work.
He participated in his school’s early childhood career and technical education program, which prepares students for a possible career in the field of early childhood.
Through a partnership with KenCrest, Grant worked three days a week as a teacher assistant at KenCrest Early Learning Center. He is among the first group of students to participate in the partnership with the daycare center.
“This is the only high school in Philadelphia that has an early childhood education program,” Grant said. “As a teacher assistant I worked with two children. My youngest was 6 months and my oldest was 3 years old.
“I really enjoyed being in the program,” he said. “It allowed me to see a different side of teaching and how important early childhood development is.”
He plans to attend Community College of Philadelphia and major in psychology.
“The advice that I would give other students in the district is get out of your comfort zone and find someone to talk to,” Grant said.
“If you can’t talk to your parents or a family member, find a teacher or staff member. There are so many people that are willing to help you, but you have to take the first step by reaching out to them,” he said.
Known for her leadership skills and activism at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA), Sophia Roach is a creative writing major and founding member of the school’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee.
In this role, she organized town halls and bi-monthly classroom presentations to educate students on topics such as microaggressions and identifying privilege.
She also made DEI educational periods mandatory at CAPA, worked with her teachers on curriculum changes and helped develop a more diverse required reading list.
“We went to every single homeroom period, with a mandatory presentation and activities relating to DEI topics,” Roach said.
“Even though the conversations were uncomfortable for a lot of people, it did foster more of a cultural understanding,” she said. “It really helped create a more positive environment for diversity within our school.”
She served as president of the Student Council and the National Honor Society; editor-in-chief of The Bullhorn, a district-wide student newspaper; a STEM intern for the Mutter Museum’s 2022-2023 cohort; and was previously a teen ambassador for the Penn Museum.
Roach was also one of the Board of Education student board representatives this year. She will attend Harvard University in the fall.
“I’m really interested in politics and advocacy,” Roach said. “My goal is to be an international human rights lawyer, but I also want to continue to write as well.
“I just want to make sure that I’m still in a position where I can continue my advocacy, but on a larger scale rather than just my own community,” she said.
Crystal Davis is passionate about giving back to the community and assisting others.
As a student at the Philadelphia Military Academy (PMA), she is the public affairs officer and cadet captain. She also helped coordinate a food drive for service learning.
She wanted to attend PMA after hearing the school had a prestigious JROTC program. PMA is one of less than a dozen public military high schools in the county. All students enrolled in the school participate in the JROTC program.
“Since I became a student at PMA, I’ve grown so much as a person,” Davis said. “I’m a better leader and I also realize the importance of giving back and helping others in need.”
Once she graduates, she will go into the U.S. Army. She wants to become a chef.
“Cooking has been a passion of mine since I was 11 years old,” Davis said. “I used to help my mom cook and I like watching the cooking channel. I definitely want to be a chef in the future.”
As a student at Northeast High School, Bianca Jones has kept a full schedule. She is the vice president of communications of DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America) and a member of SPARC (Space Research Center) and the Black Student Association.
“When I first entered high school, I knew that I wanted to be involved in as many different things as possible,” Jones said. “A lot of the clubs that I participated in were either introduced to me by a teacher or a fellow student.”
With a GPA of 3.6, she will enroll in Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona in September. She plans to study aeronautical science and wants to become a pilot.
“I was introduced to SPARC, which is an aerospace engineering program for students, by my former biology teacher,” Jones said. “That program helped me build a foundation for what I want to do after high school. I really appreciate that whole experience and it was quite impactful in my life.
“I would encourage all students to try different clubs or programs in and outside of school,” she said. “Not only will it help you find what you’re interested in, but it could also lead to a future career.”
