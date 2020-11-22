State Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-191) distributed up to 200 turkeys at the Darby Recreation Center on Friday afternoon.
McClinton’s office said the effort was held to help families for Thanksgiving, many of whom have been hurt financially by the pandemic.
“We do this annual giveaway to ensure our constituents in Darby and Yeadon boroughs can have a turkey, so they can celebrate Thanksgiving.,” said Chris Johnson, the District Office Director. “With COVID having an effect on our economy as well as employment, and causing food insecurity [in] many households, we see a need for assistance and it’s likely greater than it ever has been. We want to make sure families don’t have to worry or want for food for this holiday.”
Charles Brown, a Vietnam veteran from Philadelphia, was one of the hundreds who received a turkey for his Thanksgiving meal. He said Friday was his first time at this particular event.
“This is good. People need it,” he said. “[And] I don’t have to buy a turkey. I don’t have to spend $400 at Save-a-Lot for a turkey. [Stores] should be giving out turkeys for free. The city and state give them tax cuts. We, people, spend money and nobody wants to give us a break.”
Beatrice Anaglate, a mother who brought two children to the event, said the giveaway was needed in the community because “it’s difficult” for some families to provide. She said there would be seven people to feed for the holiday and the free turkey is a help because she “doesn’t have to pay anything” for what could have been the most expensive part of the meal.
Several other local elected officials also supported the giveaway, applauding McClinton for her efforts.
“It’s absolutely necessary, whether we are in a pandemic or not. It’s always a need. I think it’s [just] more enhanced – some people lost work and are still waiting on unemployment,” said Yeadon Borough Councilmember Taliah Jones-Waters. “We have some people that are vocal [and] we have neighbors struggling but they have too much pride to say they are struggling. We have to make sure everybody is okay. We live in one of the richest countries. Nobody should be going hungry.”
Former Yeadon Borough Council President Sharon Council-Harris agreed, saying McClinton’s giveaway was appreciated.
“She has been a strong support in food distribution. She always has a presence in our community,” said Council-Harris. “She pays attention to the small things.”
