On the verge of becoming the Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, state Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191st District, said in a statement that the body would work to advance a "People First" agenda.
"By picking up 12 seats and closing the gap in the state House, Democrats influence has grown tremendously; and we intend to exercise that influence in every committee and every," McClinton said. "We will focus on the needs of working families, our seniors, and our students — to create Better jobs, Better Schools, and Safer Communities."
According to a precedent set by the state House GOP in 2003, McClinton said, the chamber must have a presiding officer, so "I am acting speaker."
She made her comments at a news conference Thursday at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.
The Republicans shot back.
“House Democrats and their leadership team cannot have their cake and eat it to: They either believe in transparency or they don’t," said Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, R-100th District, in a statement. "A vacancy exists in the House resulting in an equal, majority-less split of 101-101 or it doesn’t. They either respect peaceful transitions of power and institutional norms, or they don’t."
The Democrats won 102 state House seats Nov. 8, a majority of the 203 membership, flipping the control of the state house from the republicans, for the first time more than 10 years and McClinton is in line to become the first Black woman speaker of the house.
But the October death of State Rep. Tony Deluca, D-32nd District, of Allegheny County, makes it difficult — not impossible for McClinton to win a majority of the house votes.
There are two possibilities: Democrats find a republican to vote for McClinton, or republicans voting in their own speaker, at least until a special election can be held anytime between February and May.
In addition, 2023 legislative session begins on Jan. 3rd. During the session, house democrats will lose two more seats because state Rep. Austin Davis, D-35th District, also of Allegheny County, who ran of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s ticket, also won his race Nov. 8. Davis made history as the first Black person in that position. And state Rep. Summer Lee, D-34th District, of Allegheny County, became the first the state’s first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress on the same day.
For his part, Davis will be able to vote for the speaker because his inauguration is on Jan. 17th. But Lee might be in Washington for her inauguration.
For her part, McClinton said Democrats will seek to work across the aisle on issues, such as education, economic, development job development and reducing crime, that will benefit all Pennsylvanians.
“If we can put aside exclusionary and divisive policies that have failed us and focus on collaboration, we can govern effectively,” McClinton said. “I am confident that there are policies and issues we agree on, and we should be starting to craft solutions and build consensus on those policies and issues.”
In addition, McClinton said she looks forward to working with the state Senate and Shapiro and Davis.
"We are excited to welcome our largest freshman class in more than 15 years, and the most diverse freshman class in history," McClinton said. "The 26 new members come from communities across the state — some in districts that have never had a Democrat represent them before. They bring tremendous energy, experience, and dedication to their communities and we want to bring real change to Harrisburg."
