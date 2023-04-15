Sunday marks just one month away from the Philadelphia primary elections. And this week, between the usual flurry of mayoral candidate forums and various endorsements, two former City Council members (Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Derek Green) quit the race. As of Tribune presstime, neither candidate has thrown their support behind any other of the remaining contenders.
Candidates come out for forums
Thursday night’s Black Media Matters forum at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church that was sponsored with The Philadelphia Tribune, WURD radio, The Sunday Sun and FunTimes magazine as part of the “Every Voice, Every Vote” initiative drew a chunk of viewership.
Clarke endorses Parker
After serving North Philadelphia for six terms as the 5th District’s City Councilmember, Council President Darrell Clarke announced earlier this year that he will not seek another term in the city’s legislative body. However, he does have an eye on the future and made that clear Thursday with an endorsement of his former colleague Cherelle Parker for mayor.
The announcement came after Council concluded their scheduled weekly business session Thursday. Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., who has previously endorsed Parker and is considered a contender to be the next Council president, joined Clarke, along with Parker’s successor, Councilmember Anthony Phillips.
In a statement on social media, Parker said “I’m excited to announce that I’ve been endorsed by Darrell Clarke! As City Council Majority Leader, I worked closely with him to ensure that our residents’ voices were heard! I’m deeply honored to know that he supports my vision for a safer, cleaner, greener city.”
Before the Black Media Matters event, Parker also received an endorsement in Norris Square in Kensington from Hispanic leaders and legislators.
Philly’s FOP backs Jeff Brown
Grocery store owner Jeff Brown started the week off with an Ethics Board charge regarding a super PAC and nonprofit linked to his campaign that he vows to fight in court. Then during Fox 29’s televised debate Tuesday, he commented that he “does not care” about Chester (Pa.) since he’s not running to be its mayor, regarding Philadelphia sending its trash to the city. That drew a remark from Parker, who suggested he has the same attitude regarding Philadelphia’s Black and brown residents.
Thursday brought a major endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police’s Lodge No. 5. The union, one of the city’s strongest and most visible, represents 6,500 active officers and 10,000 retirees. Union President John McNesby laid out the reasons in a statement.
“Our brave men and women who risk their lives every day to protect our city deserve a Mayor that has their back and support,” the statement read in part. “Jeff Brown promises to work collaboratively with the Philadelphia police department to address violent crime in our great city and hire the necessary officers to get the job done. Throughout this campaign, Jeff Brown has pledged more funding for recruitment, equipment, and innovative training across our specialized units.”
During forums, Jeff Brown has committed to installing gunshot cameras in specific areas and improving forensics to help solve more crimes in the city.
Gym receives endorsements
Former Councilmember Helen Gym has continued to build a coalition that combines progressive groups in the city with national organizations that align with her campaign. Thursday, she picked up endorsements from three prominent names in the Asian-American community.
Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu, the city’s first Asian-American and woman to claim the executive office, endorsed Gym’s primary campaign. The two both champion people-focused causes and look to confront systemic oppression.
“Helen has proven her commitment to working families time and again,” Wu said in a statement. “Helen exemplifies how local governments can take action to improve the lives of our residents and communities, and I couldn’t be more excited to support her campaign.”
“Mayor Wu ran a campaign that was grounded in meeting the basic needs of Boston families — safety at home, dignity at work, reliable public transportation, clean air, and affordable housing,” Gym said in a statement. “Now, her administration is creating a roadmap for how cities can fix the broken systems that have kept residents down and build a safe, healthy, and livable future for everyone.”
Also, the Asian American Action Fund and the Asian American and Pacific Islander Victory Fund are groups focused on advancing Asian-American and Pacific Islander progressive causes and candidates that will offer financial and other backing to Gym’s candidacy.
On Monday, Gym is expected to unveil her citywide community safety agenda and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, will announce her support for the plan and her endorsement for Gym’s mayoral campaign.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
