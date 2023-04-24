A judge approved a deal Monday between the Philadelphia Board of Ethics and a super PAC to cease all spending on Jeff Brown's campaign for mayor.
Two weeks ago, city’s Board of Ethics accused a super PACs and its related nonprofit group with illegally coordinating with Brown’s campaign for mayor in order to circumvent Philadelphia’s annual campaign finance limits.
On April 10, the board filed an emergency petition Common Pleas Court seeking it to force the super PAC, known as independent expenditure groups For a Better Philadelphia PAC and its related nonprofit For a Better Philadelphia, to immediately cease and desist all spending on the 2023 mayoral election.
In addition, the board sought civil monetary penalties.
Later that day, Judge Joshua Roberts granted the ethics board’s request and ordered the super PAC to temporarily cease all campaign spending in the mayor’s race until a hearing scheduled for Monday.
Matthew White, an attorney for the two groups, said the agreement settles that injunction.
This action would stop them from paying for television campaign commercials and other expenses like campaign mailers.
According to the documents filed with the court: “The PAC warrants that it has ceased making expenditures to influence the outcome of the 2023 Philadelphia Mayoral primary and general elections, and will refrain from making any further expenditures to influence the outcome of the 2023 Philadelphia Mayoral primary and general elections. The PAC does not concede that it has made any inappropriate expenditures to influence the outcome of the 2023 Philadelphia Mayoral primary and general elections to date.”
According to White, this agreement does not affect the original allegation by the ethics board of illegal coordination between his clients and the Brown campaign. White said he will seek to have the case dismissed.
In addition, as part of the agreement, the defendants must provide the court with proof of continuing compliance on May 1, May 8 and May 15.
The election is May 16, which means the case will likely continue through the primary.
“That provides some additional transparency from the (super) PACs and the 501(c)(4), which never has to provide any disclosure,” said Shane Creamer, a lawyer and ethics board director. "We are getting some additional transparency from a dark money group.”
According to Creamer, the judge separated the case into two parts.
“He (Roberts) separated the emergency relief that we were seeking, which was to stop them from spending money on the mayor’s race, from the non-emergency relief which was finding of a violation of law and monetary penalties,” Creamer said.
So the board filed a complaint on the latter charges April 14. The groups have 20 days from that date to respond to its allegations of coordination. White said he plans to seek a dismissal of the case.
Meanwhile, the groups can continue to spend money to get out the vote, but ads or mailers cannot advocate for the election or seat of a particular candidate, refer to a particular office or contain campaign slogans from any particular campaign, Creamer said.
“We reserve the right to go after them,” Creamer said. “We can go back into court and seek injunction relief. They plan to keep spending money to get out the vote. We were never seeking to stop that.”
A super PAC is a political action committee that may raise and spend unlimited amounts of money, including from corporations and unions, to campaign independently for candidates, but it is prohibited by city law from coordinating with a particular campaign. If it does, it must compile with the city’s campaign contribution limits.
Other mayoral candidates with super PACs are Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart. Allan Domb has self-funded his campaign, contributing at least $7 million.
In January, Domb’s campaign notified the board that his contributions were $250,000 or more on Dec. 30, in the two-business-day window, as required, Creamer said.
As a result, this triggered “the millionaire provision,” which doubled the campaign contribution limits from individuals to $6,200 up from $3,100. For political action committees (PACs) the limits increased to $25,200 up from $12,600.
The provision is designed to help level the playing field for candidates who cannot afford to self-fund their campaigns, Creamer said.
Meanwhile, the Jeff Brown campaign was defended by a political ally, state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, D-8th District, who said: “I’m concerned at how obviously The Board overstepped in their attempt to put their fingers on the scale of such a consequential election. Their meddling has not only unfairly damaged a candidate in the race, but it has called into question their motives in every past and future action. How can we trust a board to enforce the ethics rules when they are clearly willing to violate those same rules for a political end.”
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
