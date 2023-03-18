You have exhausted your free article views for this month. Please press the "subscribe" button below and see our introductory price of $0.10 per week for 10 weeks. Otherwise, we look forward to seeing you next month.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
articles remaining of for this month
Thank you for reading the Tribune. If you would like to enjoy unlimited access, click the Subscribe button and select an offer. If you are already a subscriber, Register to activate your digital account.
articles remaining of for this month
Thank you for reading the Tribune. If you would like to enjoy unlimited access, click the Subscribe button and select an offer. If you are already a subscriber, Register to activate your digital account.
Damani Morgan, a junior at Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice, says “I am registering people to vote on May 16. I am registering my friends who can vote and talking to my family and neighbors about the importance of voting.”
Damani Morgan, a junior at Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice, says “I am registering people to vote on May 16. I am registering my friends who can vote and talking to my family and neighbors about the importance of voting.”
—TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Mikayla Jones, a Central High School senior, says, “We want to make sure that the next mayor of the city of Philadelphia will be a mayor for young people.” —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman
Arlon Hart, a Parkway North West High School senior, says “I am going to be electing a new mayor and I want a mayor who will make every day safer than the one before.”
A group of high school students organized by Children First PA said they haven’t seen concrete and specific plans by candidates for mayor on how they intend better the plight of young people like themselves.
Damani Morgan, a junior at Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice, said he along with friends and family are paying close attention to the mayor’s race and urging all of them to vote.
“I am registering people to vote on May 16,” Morgan said. “I am registering my friends who can vote and talking to my family and neighbors about the importance of voting. We will vote for the next mayor of Philadelphia. Our vote matters. Show us your concrete plans that you will put into action on day one. The candidate who shows how they are going to improve my safety and my education when they are mayor is the person that has my vote.”
Morgan was one of about a half a dozen high school students that spoke Friday afternoon at a news conference outside of City Hall.
Formerly known as Public Citizens For Children and Youth, Children First is a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that seek to improve the lives of children by advocating for health care, child care, public education, family stability and other initiatives.
A group of more than 65 advocates for children, including Children First, created The Kids’ Campaign to tell the mayoral candidates that the city’s young people have been traumatized by gun violence, drugs, poverty and to ask them to create a specific plan to keep them safe and secure.
In addition to the campaign, the coalition is using candidate forums and questionnaires to collect information, to the students and the families have a better idea of who to supports their agenda and will earn their support for mayor.
Symbol Lai, mobilization and policy director at Children First, said eight candidates have signed the Kids’ Agenda Pledge, but they still haven’t shown any hard policies on what they would do for kids.
According to the group, the following candidates signed the pledge: state Rep. Amen Brown, grocer Jeff Brown, former City Councilmembers Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, Maria Quiñones-Sánchez; and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
The pledge includes statements such as no child should go hungry, every child deserves access to health care, jobs, after school programs, along with safety and security.
“We want to make sure that the next mayor of the city of Philadelphia will be a mayor for young people just like me,” said Mikayla Jones, a senior at Central High School. “We want to make sure that the next mayor will make sure I am secure.”
Citing a poll released last week by Lenfest Institute for Journalism, Jones said 75% of those surveyed, said public schools should be a top priority for the next mayor.
“All of us at the Kids’ Campaign agree,” Jones said. “That’s why our slogan is make every day safer than the one before. That’s why our Kids’ Agenda is to make sure we have a road map to make sure that we are SECURE. What will give me Safety, Education, a Career, Uplift, Recreation and a good Environment?”
Arlon Hart, a senior at Parkway Northwest, said students like her deserve a mayor who will make them secure.
“I am here today because we have an important election coming up in Philly this May,” Hart said. “I am going to be electing a new mayor and I want a mayor who will make every day safer than the one before.
“Even though I’ve been keeping my eye out for the mayoral candidates, I haven’t seen plans for what they would do if elected. They say they support the Kids’ Agenda and value me, but they haven’t showed me their work.
“They haven’t told me how they would make the Kids’ Agenda a reality,” Hart said. “Promises aren’t enough. We need a plan. Whoever does the most for me and my friends is the person who I am going to vote for in May.”
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.