A crowded field and tight polling in Philadelphia’s Democratic mayoral primary meant one word came from the mouths of supporters and objective observers alike: turnout. As Tuesday afternoon unfolded, many following the race said that turnout for this important election was light.

Turnout for mayoral elections have steadily declined in the city since the 1980s. The last primary to not feature an incumbent, won by Jim Kenney in May 2015, saw 247,000 total turnout.

As candidates and their campaigns converged on South restaurant on North Broad, many discussed the mayoral race that has focused around five main contenders, but no clear-cut favorites, was drawing close to the historic lows of the past.

“It’s been slow, I encourage everyone to get out and get voting,” said City Commissioner Lisa Deeley, chair of Philadelphia’s board that oversees elections while outside South Restaurant and Jazz Club, the primary day meetup spot before 1 p.m.

Elaine Petrossian, the Eighth Ward Democratic leader said traffic was “light yet steady” outside Benjamin Franklin High School after 3 p.m. She hadn’t observed a large turnout in the morning followed by far fewer voters throughout the day.

“I think a lot of it is related to folks having the day off for Election Day, and so not having to get that 8 o’clock vote in, or working from home,” Petrossian said. “That’s what I’m hearing, not only here, but in different parts of the city, I think that’s the dynamic.”

The traditional lower turnout of municipal elections have seen ever fewer citizens line up at the polls with the advent of mail-in voting. Sixtysixwards.com reported that over 63,000 mail-in ballots have been returned as of Sunday, with nearly 33,000 outstanding. Some of those may be converted to in-person voters on Tuesday. Petrossian estimated over 25% of her ward, which she described as “always on the leading edge of use of mail-in ballots,” opted for mail-in ballots for this election.

While turnout has been low, the performance of voting machines has received glowing reviews. Deeley noted, “This election, I can say, has been quieter than it has been in the past. There’s been less problems with machines this election as in the past.”

Brendan Fernald, the minority inspector for the 26th Division, polling at Ben Franklin High School, said, “the e-poll books are performing wonderfully. It’s a very intuitive interface. We’ve had zero flaws so far.

“I think it’s a great relief to all poll workers because there’s a lot less shuffling around, physically signing the poll books. It’s also very easy to tell if a voter is in the wrong location. I think that’s the best added benefit.” Voters who show up at the wrong location can be told where their polling place is and get directions, which helps in areas with newer residents.

The crowd at South Tuesday afternoon brought a diverse mix of candidates for legislative and judicial elections. However, the luminaries assembled featured many endorsers of Cherelle Parker. State Sen. Sharif Street, who also chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, discussed what he’s seen in his district north of the venue.

“I think there’s pretty good enthusiasm for Cherelle Parker,” Street said. He noted that Parker’s plan addresses problems in the city, while he was more concerned about other candidates trying to expand safe-injection sites across the city. Street voted for the successful passage of a ban on safe injection sites earlier this month in the state Senate.