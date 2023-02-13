After 11 years in City Council, Republican David Oh said Monday that he is resigning to run for mayor of Philadelphia.
The former assistant district attorney and U.S. Army paratrooper made his announcement at the National Constitution Center in an auditorium packed with a multicultural crowd of supporters and journalists.
Among the community groups represented at Oh’s announcement were Chinese, Portuguese, Central Asian, Korean, Ukrainian, Brazilian, Latino, Black and Haitian Americans.
At his announcement, Oh played a biographical video that went online Monday and showed him in his U.S. Army uniform, eating a cheesesteak, walking at Independence Mall and along the streets of Kensington. It also features a shootout by city teenagers on the streets of the city.
“I will do what must be done to stop the violence, legally,” Oh said.
Oh picked up endorsements from the Republican establishment, such as former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, a fellow veteran who also served as the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security in the George W. Bush administration from 2003 to 2005 and Ronald D. Castille, a Marine veteran, former city prosecutor and chief justice of the state Supreme Court from 2008 to 2014. Castille ran for mayor in 1991, but lost.
Oh was also endorsed Monday by head of the Philadelphia Republican Party Vincent Fenerty and the Log Cabin Republicans of Philadelphia, an LGBT political group. Also on the stage was Omari J. Bervine, president of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police, of Philadelphia, who spoke on Oh’s behalf, saying he would urge its members to vote for Oh.
With his announcement, Oh becomes the six member of Council to toss his hat into the race of mayor. The others are Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sánchez, who are all Democrats.
The candidates are seeking to replace Mayor Jim Kenney, whose second term ends this year. The primary election for Democrats and Republicans will be held May 16. Kenney is prohibited from running for a third term by city law. The mayor’s replacement will be chosen Nov. 7 in the general election.
Four were replaced in special elections last year, including Councilmembers Anthony Phillips, D-9th District, who replaced Parker and Quetcy Lozada, D-7th District, who replaced Sanchez and Jim Harrity and Sharon Vaughn, who both hold at-large seats. Another at-large seat is vacant because of Gym’s resignation which was later than the others and she was not replaced.
“I’ve served on City Council for 11 years and I was elected three times,” Oh said. “I don’t think one more additional term I could do enough to justify running. I don’t think I could do more, so it’s time for me to end that process. I do think that it is the right time to do something different that is to take all of the things I could not do on Council and do that for the city as mayor.”
According to Oh, he is running for mayor to bring “common sense,” solutions to the city’s problems like gun violence, poor schools, lack of affordable housing and the opioid crisis.
As a result of the city’s 7-1 advantage of Democrats over Republicans, the most important election on the city calendar is the Democratic primary.
“It’s the Democrats who are the deciding factor in our city,” Oh said. “You often can’t find Republicans to run.”
With almost a dozen people running for the Democratic primary, it’s possible that the person who wins might not be the first choice of most of the voters, he said.
“Theoretically, a person can win that Democratic primary with 30,000 votes and that is not satisfactory,” Oh said.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.