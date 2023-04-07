About 42% of African American voters in the city are undecided according to a poll commissioned by the Black Leadership PAC in Philadelphia.
Conducted by HIT Strategies, the poll also indicated that 89% of Black voters in Philadelphia said they believe their vote is very or somewhat powerful, when it comes to making changes on issues that resonate with them.
According to the poll, taken between March 4 and March 6, African-American voters said that the most important issues to them are gun violence: 54%; crime and public safety: 43%; the cost of living — including rent: 27%.
Most or 59% of Black voters in Philadelphia, say the city is moving in the wrong direction.
“Black voters in Philadelphia do believe that their vote is powerful,” said Brittany Smith, executive director of the Black Leadership PAC. “They believe that voting can lead to change on the issues that matter to them.”
Black Leadership PAC is a coalition of business, labor, community and civic leaders that is focused on building sustained Black political power.
“Black and brown voters make up the majority of the city, but only 2.5% of the businesses in Philadelphia. There is a real disparity and a desire to try to lift up Black voices,” Smith said.
In November, Pennsylvania voters elected Josh Shapiro, a new Democratic governor, along with the state’s first African-American Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.
The state House was flipped to Democratic control making Rep. Joanna McClinton of Cobbs Creek, the first Black woman speaker of the House. Residents also elected U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, another Democrat, along with U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, the state’s first African-American woman in congress.
Heading into the 2024 presidential election, Pennsylvania is expected once again to play a major role in choosing the next head of state.
On May 16, Philadelphians will elect a new mayor to replace Jim Kenney, whose second term ends this year. He is prohibited law from seeking a third consecutive one. And the entire City Council is up for election.
According to the Black Leadership PAC, it wants the next mayor address the following issues:
Promote Black business growth and the creation of generational wealth
Improve public safety and quality of life
Secure access to good paying jobs that will support a family and lead to career advancement
“To be this close to the primary and have 42% of Black Philadelphia voters undecided suggests a significant gap between what the candidates are offering and what the these voters feel is needed,” said Terrance Woodbury and HIT Strategies. “Philadelphia seems to be a crossroads. The decisions of this voting community and the results of this election will determine the direction of this city at a pivotal time.”
Unfortunately, political observers, say many people are just beginning to tune into the mayoral campaign, but they are looking for a concrete plan.
“We need the mayoral candidates to speak to things that they care about like public safety, focus on the basics and fix what’s broken,” Smith said. “There are many Philadelphians who are foregoing doctor’s visits. They are skipping bills to ensure that they still have money to keep a roof over their head.”
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
