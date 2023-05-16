In 1964, the late activist Malcolm X gave his “Ballot or the Bullet” speech in Cleveland. To emphasize the importance of the vote in 2004, music producer Sean Combs coined “Vote or Die,” ahead of the presidential election.

The speech by Malcolm X, which discussed whether Black people could achieve equal rights by armed struggle or the ballot box, was regarded by several scholars as one of the most important speeches in the 20th century.

On Tuesday, when Philadelphia voters go to the polls to nominate their party’s choice for its 100th mayor, they may be quite literally facing stark choices.

In the past two years, the city has reported more than 500 homicides, most resulting from gun violence. A disproportionate number of the victims and shooters are Black males, many of whom are teenagers, or younger.

And because of the Democratic Party’s 7-to-1 advantage in registration, their nominee will likely be the mayor.

“Philadelphia is at a very strategic point, where if we do not elect the right leadership that can take us forward, then we are going to maintain the status quo, or either go backwards,” said the Rev. William Moore, of Tenth Memorial Baptist Church in North Philadelphia. “It’s vitally important that everybody who is registered to vote needs to vote.”

To not vote, isn’t an option, Moore said, and is actually a vote to maintain things the way are. Polls show that most voters believe the city is headed in the wrong direction.

“Every vote counts. We have a good number of qualified candidates. None of them is perfect, but that is no reason not to vote,” he said. “Many African-American students in the school system are not maintaining scores that will help them move forward. We need someone at the top of the ticket who can work across the aisle.”

Nationwide, the U.S. is facing attacks on democracy by right-wing groups, some of whom stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after President Joe Biden was elected, in an effort to overturn the voters’ will. Several people were killed.

Polling by the Black Leadership PAC and others indicates that Black and other city voters say crime, public safety, education, affordable housing, cost of living, along with economic opportunity are the most important issues.

“Who we choose to lead our city for the next four to eight years will determine if we have a city that experiences potentially what we experienced in the 70s: urban blight, disinvestment and unemployment or we turn the corner to regain confidence in the city to attract talent to the city and continue to grow business and industry as well as being inclusive to our businesses,” said Sulaiman Rahman, president/CEO of DiverseForce. “We have to make sure that all corners of our city, not just the downtown area, but our communities are thriving are inclusive and economically viable.”

Nine Democratic mayoral candidates are on the ballot. But the most active and top five Democrats are Jeff Brown, a grocer; Allan Domb, a former Council member and real estate mogul; former Councilmembers Helen Gym and Cherelle Parker, who were both teachers; and Rebecca Rhynhart, former city controller and Wall Street banker. Former Councilmember and Republican David Oh is running unopposed.

So far, more than $30 million has been spent on this race by candidates or their supporters.

***

In addition to the mayor’s race, voters will also nominate all 17 Councilmembers, 10 district Council members and seven at-large members. City Council is basically the board of directors to the mayor, who is the city’s chief executive.

And the stakes are extremely high.

For his part, Rahman urged voters to educate themselves about all of the other row offices that are up for a vote, including the judges, along with the questions on the ballot.

For example, up for reelection are the City Commissioners, who manage elections; the City Controller, who audits the city’s books and operations; the Register of Wills, who oversees probate wills, property records, issues marriage licenses; and Sheriff, which maintains security in city courts, transports prisoner to and from court and oversees sheriff sales.

The incumbents for City Commissioners are Omar Sabir and Lisa Deeley, who are unopposed.

The City Controller’s office is vacant because Rhynhart resigned to run for mayor. The challengers are: former acting City Controller Christy Brady, grassroots organizer Alexandra Hunt and former deputy controller John Thomas.

Incumbent Register of Wills Tracey Gordon is facing challengers Rae K. Hall; Elizabeth Hall Lowe and John Sabatina.

Incumbent Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, a former Philadelphia Police Officer, is facing challengers Michael Untermeyer and Jackie Miles.

In addition, Municipal Court Judges; Common Pleas Court Judges; Commonwealth Court Judges and Supreme Court Judges are all up for election.

As for the questions, there are four that if approved by voters would amend the City Charter. One of the most important would create an Office of Public Safety Director.

Proponents such as Council President Darrell Clarke, said the position, which will report to the mayor, but must be approved by Council, will centralize the duty of public safety make it one person’s responsibility. But critics say it puts another level of bureaucracy between the mayor and the police commissioner and could lead to turf battles.

Another question would create a division of workforce solutions in the Commerce Department, that would provide information to the public about job training and link residents to training and employment opportunities in the public and private sectors, and other services.

Another one would let the city put more money into the budget stabilization fund, also known as the rainy day fund. The final question, if approved would remove the civil service requirement for employees of the Citizens Police Oversight Committee.

“This is a very consequential election,” Kelvin Jeremiah, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authority. He said he is encouraging all Philadelphians to vote — but especially PHA residents

“Tomorrow’s election is pivotal,” Jeremiah said. “It’s critical that our voices are heard. The election tomorrow is far more important in terms of the day-to-day impact on our lives. It will have an immediate impact on the families that we serve, our education, our economic opportunities, how we live and where we work, education funding and drug prevention.”

It’s more important than state or federal elections, he said.

“Don’t stand by and watch,” Jeremiah said. “Vote your interest.”