Educators, school leaders, students and parents will have an opportunity to ask Philadelphia’s mayoral candidates about their views on education.
The Board of Education, the School District of Philadelphia’s governing body, will host a mayoral candidate forum at Parkway Central Library from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The event is free and open to the public. Child care services will also be provided during the event.
The Rev. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, will be the facilitator of the forum. All of the mayoral candidates have been invited to attend.
“As appointed board members, it is our responsibility and duty to oversee the public education system for our city,” said Board of Education board member Chau Wing Lam.
“Whoever gets elected as mayor has a large role in that public education space,” she said. “For us, this is a nonpartisan effort to let our citizens know where different candidates stand on the key educational issues that really impact our school system and also the lives of our students and those within the system.”
“We want this event to go past talking points. We want a real discussion about education and not just at a real high level, but how the conditions that are created within and across our city impact individual human beings,” she added.
The panelists for the forum will include Richard Gordon IV, principal of Paul Robeson High School for Human Services; Sophia Roach, Board of Education student board representative; Darren Lipscomb, associate vice president for enrollment management at Community College of Philadelphia; and Donna Cooper, executive director of Children First.
“The first half of the event will highlight questions from students' perspectives,” Board of Education member Sarah-Ashley Andrews said.
“We sent a link out for students to be able to submit their questions to us in advance,” she said. “A lot of the questions from students revolve around educational equity.
“They want to know about their future. They want to know about their future and what the plan is to help students succeed in the Philadelphia school district,” she added.
On Monday, the school board outlined key priorities they want the city’s next mayor and City Council members to support.
In an open letter, Board of Education president Reginald Streater said the key priorities include: funding the city’s district and charter schools, upgrading school facilities, addressing gun violence and providing incentives to help fully staff the school.
Philadelphia is the only school district in the state that can’t raise its own money and relies on local, state and federal funding.
According to research by the Public Interest Law Center and the Education Law Center, the district needs an additional $1.14 billion annually to fully educate its students.
“We are calling on city officials to balance the needs of our students with the needs of residents and to commit to fully funding our schools by increasing the annual appropriations by $318 million within four years,” Streater said in the letter.
The school district has school buildings with an average age of 70 years. Over the years, many of the school buildings have had issues with asbestos, lead and mold. Most lack central air conditioning and the electrical capacity needed for an upgrade.
The district deferred maintenance costs of $4.5 billion, according to a 2017 analysis of district facilities. Eighty-five buildings should be considered for renovation and 21 buildings for closure and replacement.
Last year, the district invested $325 million in federal stimulus funds over four years on building repairs and renovations, bringing its total capital investment to $2 billion over the next six years.
“More resources are needed from our city and state partners to make sure all of our students are learning in safe buildings that prepare them for future success,” Streater said.
Amid the city’s ongoing gun violence crisis, the board is asking the next mayor and City Council to support programs to keep students safe including increasing safe corridors around all schools, ensuring young people have safe places to go, creating safety zones around schools and enforcing gun laws and expanding the district’s mental health services.
As of March 13, the school district said 17 students have been killed so far this school year due to gun violence and 78 students have been shot.
The school board is also asking for assistance with the recruitment and retention efforts of district staff. These efforts will include street parking around schools for school staff, SEPTA passes for school-based staff who use public transit and loan forgiveness, housing vouchers, or other incentives for city residents to work in Philadelphia schools.
“It is our collective responsibility to come together and serve as a village for our children to support, educate, protect and inspire them to reach their greatest potential — oftentimes overcoming the daunting challenges many face every day,” Streater said.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.