There are just a few days remaining before Election Day on May 16. Expect to see more yard signs, ads and doorknockers across the city trying to win votes.
While there isn’t much time remaining, that certainly doesn’t mean that there’s little going on in the final days. There will likely continue to be endorsements, speeches and all sorts of traditional campaign shenanigans until the polls close at 8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of May, and likely beyond that.
Here are some of the major stories you may have missed from this week:
PGN endorses Parker
Last week’s Committee of Seventy poll showed just how close the Democratic mayoral primary has been, with five candidates in a statistical tie at the top and no one getting more than 20 percent of first-choice votes. That makes every endorsement all the more important in a diverse city like Philadelphia.
Thursday, the Philadelphia Gay News endorsed former City Councilmember and state Rep. Cherelle Parker for the hotly contested race. The outlet noted in their editorial endorsement “Throughout her lengthy career as a public servant … Parker has been a consistent voice in support of LGBTQ rights.”
PGN pointed to Parker’s track record in Harrisburg working for equity and against discriminatory-driven legislation. They also linked the former 9th District Council member to the historic Northwest Philadelphia coalition, “the backbone of Black support for LGBTQ rights in Philadelphia … fighting for the LGBTQ community for decades, from city hall to Harrisburg to the halls of Congress.”
The outlet complimented the candidates for their commitment to the community and the city at large. The editorial mentioned the meet-and-greet with candidates held in January.
“Among those candidates, Parker stood out among the crowd,” the editorial reads in part. “She didn’t stumble over her words as she recounted her longtime support for the LBGTQ community dating back to her time as a state representative. She spoke earnestly and passionately, and it was clear she wasn’t merely paying lip service to our community.” The editorial called her a “unifier” and pointed to the citywide coalition her campaign has built in support.
Sharing the article, Parker’s Twitter account posted, “A Parker Administration will be representative of all communities across our city. That is why I am incredibly proud to have earned the endorsement of the Philadelphia Gay News.”
Gym rallies with families at closed school
Former teacher and City Councilmember Helen Gym joined concerned parents, teachers, students, and other education advocates Wednesday after two more public schools were closed in Philadelphia over concerns of asbestos and hazardous materials in the buildings.
Gym, endorsed by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Local 3 and other education unions, spoke outside F.S. Edmonds Elementary in Northwest Philadelphia. She decried the numbers-driven platforms offered by her opponents and previous administrations which focused on maintaining budgets and trying to avoid multimillion dollar deficits, sometimes leading to closures and the winnowing of offerings.
“For years this kind of approach has cut corners, trimmed budgets, and eliminated staff until our schools were left with barely anything,” she said. “It’s driven students away from school, resulting in thousands of kids dropping out this past year. It’s driven teachers out of the profession. And now we are seeing the human cost that treats our schools as an afterthought play out in real time. Six schools closed in six weeks. This is a failure of monumental proportions. It is a failure of leadership, of accountability, and morality.”
Gym has put out her “Green New Deal” for Philadelphia schools, pledging $10 billion in investments for new buildings and other infrastructure improvements over the next decade.
Gym has also enjoyed a string of endorsements from prominent national legislators, like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Earlier this week, she picked up some local support with State Rep. Tarik Khan, along with New Jersey U.S. Rep. Andy Kim.
Former Mayor Green backs Domb
Former City Councilmember Allan Domb has self-funded his campaign, which has included television ads, campaign offices in multiple neighborhoods, and a platform focused around improved public safety and services. He has done so largely without any significant endorsements from unions or elected officials.
On Wednesday, former U.S. Rep. and Mayor Bill Green formally supported the real estate mogul in the Democratic primary. In the announcement video, the man who served as mayor from 1979 to 1983 after seven terms in the House of Representatives said, “The choice to me, at least, is as clear as it could possibly be. The standout is Allan Domb. I know he’s got the ability, the brains, the tenacity, the hard work. He’s beholden to none (and) accountable to all.”
Responding to the endorsement, Domb said in a statement, “He knows what the job of being mayor is — and how tough it will be for the next mayor to fix our city, because he led us through the worst we’ve ever seen. Like the Green family, I am committed to Philadelphia, doing what is the right thing, and putting our fiscal house in order so we can continue to invest in our people and the city’s future.” The endorsement breaks the trend of former mayors supporting former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
The Greater Philadelphia Association of Realtors, a group that supports real estate professionals, also endorsed Domb this week. Domb was elected President of the group in 1990, the youngest person to serve in the role, and again in 2013, two years before his decision to run for City Council.
Rhynhart releases tax returns
Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart has run on her record of auditing the government and calling for more transparency in the way Philadelphia conducts itself. Following a piece in the Philadelphia Inquirer discussing tax returns, she released her full returns for the last three years, becoming the first Democratic candidate to do so.
“For far too long, pay-to-play politics and self-enrichment has plagued city government,” Rhynhart said in a statement. “Philadelphia deserves a government as good as its people. And it starts with transparency — to make sure public service is always about serving people, not personal profit.
“I’ve released my household’s tax returns. I’m calling on all mayoral candidates to stop hiding in the shadows, do the right thing, and release their tax returns and those of their spouses — now.”
In the piece earlier this week, Rhynhart and Parker were the only candidates to submit full returns. Gym only offered the front sheet, while Domb and Jeff Brown did not provide their returns.
