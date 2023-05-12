After months of speeches, forums, ads, and a lot of social media activity, voters will decide legislative and judicial candidates advancing to the general election in November, along with which of the many Democratic mayoral candidates will go against Republican David Oh in the fall.
With a race this close and stakes this high, it is strongly encouraged that everyone who is registered to go out and cast a ballot on Tuesday. The weather forecast suggests it will be a lovely day so make a plan, get a ride if needed, and make your voice heard.
A lot has been going on in the final days as we lurch towards May 16 . Here are some of the major headlines from this week:
Mayor Kenney discloses his vote
With former Mayor Bill Green’s endorsement of Allan Domb, four of the five living former mayors have provided input on the primary for the 100th occupant of the office, with the lone holdout being former Mayor Wilson Goode. Many wondered if Mayor Jim Kenney would endorse anyone for the upcoming primary, or, based on the rhetoric during forums, if anyone wanted it.
On Monday, the mayor did tell reporters he completed his mail-in ballot, selecting former City Councilmember and State Rep. Cherelle Parker in the mayoral primary. While discussing his plans for a transition team, he said, “I think she has the best opportunity to move the city forward. She knows more than anyone on that ticket about city government. I think she has the ability to lead the city forward and honestly I think it’s time for a woman of color, a Black woman who helped me, along with Marian Tasco, Gussie Clark, and others. She deserves my vote.”
Kenney did stipulate that his acknowledgement of his vote for Tuesday’s primary did not constitute a formal endorsement. Parker is a key figure in the Northwest Philadelphia Coalition that helped Kenney win a 56% majority eight years ago as a largely unknown at-large City Councilmember.
The Parker campaign offered no comment nor posted anything on their social media accounts following the mayor’s statement. Parker has earned the endorsement of this publication.
Lamont Hill endorses Gym
Former City Councilmember Helen Gym has done the most among the Democratic candidates to attract national attention to the local race. She leads the field in donors from outside the region, along with endorsements from celebrities and national political figures. Earlier this week, Congresswoman Pramila Jaypal from Washington, one of the best-known progressive voices in the House of Representatives, endorsed Gym for the primary, calling her “a proven leader who has demonstrated over many years that she doesn’t just believe in transformational change — she gets results.”
On a more local level, author and activist Marc Lamont Hill endorsed Gym Wednesday. The owner of Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books said he hasn’t gotten involved locally before in formally supporting candidates but felt compelled to do so this year.
“I had to step into the conversation because the stakes are so high, and there are candidates who will pull us in the wrong direction — and at the same time, I’ve been excited and energized at what Helen’s platform has to offer,” Lamont Hill said in the announcement video.
“The reason why I felt so confident that Helen can do the job is that she has a rich history of doing this work. Lots of people are running for mayor and they promise all sorts of things they’ve never done before. They don’t have the experience, they don’t have the track record, there’s no reason they’re going to do something. And so I know, as she runs for mayor, the work will continue to get done because she’s already proven to us that she’s capable of doing it and is ready for the job on day one.”
“I’m deeply honored to have Marc’s support,” Gym said. “Our politics are only as strong as our movements, and Marc Lamont Hill is someone who has worked for years to strengthen movements and transform our ideas as to what’s possible. That means libraries open seven days a week, vibrant parks, and rich economic corridors that are full of local, Black-owned businesses that bring creativity and vibrancy to our city like Uncle Bobbie’s. That’s how our city grows and that’s how we’re going to rise.”
Following the announcement, the national group Stop Antisemitism tweeted a response, citing Lamont Hill’s commentary in the past that has been critical of Israel and played a factor in his removal from CNN. Gym’s campaign did not issue a counter-response, nor have they issued any formal release following the shooting Monday involving One PA canvassers. The campaign initially attempted to distance themselves from the group but the campaigners were out specifically on behalf of Gym.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
