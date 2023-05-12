EVEV logo

After months of speeches, forums, ads, and a lot of social media activity, voters will decide legislative and judicial candidates advancing to the general election in November, along with which of the many Democratic mayoral candidates will go against Republican David Oh in the fall.

With a race this close and stakes this high, it is strongly encouraged that everyone who is registered to go out and cast a ballot on Tuesday. The weather forecast suggests it will be a lovely day so make a plan, get a ride if needed, and make your voice heard.

