This is the final weekly report for the month of April and the countdown to primary day is in the teens.
Candidates are making their final pushes to win the hearts and minds of voters across Philadelphia. Expect to see a lot of volunteers and campaigners coming through your block to remind everyone to vote on May 16 and make those connections. Also expect to see more ads running on television, radio and the internet as we get closer to primary day.
There was a lot going on this week between major debates and major endorsements. Here are some of things you may have missed in the Philadelphia mayoral race:
Green backs Parker
Two weeks after suspending his campaign, former City Councilmember Derek Green announced his endorsement amongst the remaining Democratic candidates. Tuesday, he threw his support behind fellow former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker.
Before serving together for the past two terms in Council, Parker and Green worked under longtime Councilmember Marian Tasco. The pair announced the endorsement in front of City Hall.
“As a citizen-at-large, I care deeply about who leads our city into its next, best chapter,” Green tweeted. “Cherelle is a homegrown public servant, and I know she has the experience, passion, and grit to get things done.”
In addition to Green, Parker increased her legislator endorsement list last week. U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, who served for six years in Harrisburg in the General Assembly, pledged his support for Parker, along with current state Reps. Kevin Boyle and Anthony Bellmon. The trio made the announcement outside Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 692.
And Rendell makes 3 for Rhynhart
While Cherelle Parker has done well collecting support from current and former legislators, Rebecca Rhynhart has monopolized endorsements from former mayors. Thursday, she completed the triumvirate of former occupants of the second floor office in City Hall with the announcement of former mayor and Gov. Ed Rendell’s support.
During the announcement Thursday, Rendell said, “Rebecca has the greatest depth and broadest experience in the government’s executive branch,” and is “the best choice to lead us on the long road it will take to overcome our challenges.”
Through her Twitter account following the announcement, Rhynhart said, “Governor Rendell is one of the most transformative and widely respected leaders in our city and state’s history. It’s an honor to have earned his endorsement. His legacy demonstrates that we share the belief that our residents deserve a leader who will move us beyond the status quo. That’s how I led as City Controller and that’s exactly what I will do as Mayor.”
Rendell joins his successors John Street and Michael Nutter, putting a combined 24 years as the city’s chief executive behind the candidate who has called herself the “city’s chief administrative officer.”
2 state reps, ‘The Hulk’ back Gym
Former City Councilmember Helen Gym has built her campaign around “people power” and challenging the status quo. While her opponents have collected more endorsements from members of the city’s delegation to Harrisburg, she did pick up support from two state representatives Wednesday, as Reps. Elizabeth Fiedler and Rick Krajewski formally endorsed the former teacher and longtime activist.
“I’ve seen the big challenges our city is facing when it comes to making sure schools are free from asbestos and other toxins, our recreation centers and libraries are open when youth and our families need them, and our tax dollars are invested wisely back in our communities,” Fiedler said in a statement. “Helen Gym’s vision for our city, her track record accomplishing legislative wins for our neighbors, and her commitment to Philadelphia families is exactly why she is the most qualified candidate in the race to lead our city.”
“Working with Helen, I’ve seen her drive and follow through when taking on the city’s biggest and most intractable problems,” Krajewski said. “It’s not just that she’s put forth a bold vision including a green new deal for schools, guaranteed youth employment, and a holistic plan for public safety, it’s that her legislative record shows she can accomplish it.”
Thursday, Gym’s campaign announced an endorsement from Hollywood actor and progressive activist Mark Ruffalo, best known for his work in the Marvel cinematic universe as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and other critically acclaimed films. Like other celebrity supporters, he noted his support of the “Green New Deal” for Philadelphia schools and other eco-friendly policies.
Debate missteps
Tuesday night, candidates met at 6 ABC studios for the third televised debate of the campaign. There seemed to be more self-inflicted wounds by the candidates than direct blows on opponents. Here are some of the “lowlights” from the debate:
Jeff Brown may have committed the biggest faux pas of the night, criticizing the building trades coalition that has endorsed Parker. He claimed the group doesn’t represent “real working people,” while those like the police and Teamsters who have endorsed him do. His campaign tried to later walk back the comments through a statement. However, trades leader Ryan Boyer released a statement claiming Brown “practically begged for the endorsement of the Building Trades” before declaring the grocery store owner “unfit to be Philadelphia’s mayor.”
State Rep. Amen Brown accused Rhynhart of calling former mayors John Street and Michael Nutter “boys” in the ad featuring their support for the former City Controller. Rhynhart repeatedly refuted the allegations. The ad refers to them as “guys,” in her call to action.
Gym has her noted history with the General Assembly, having been arrested as part of a protest of the state’s inadequate funding of certain school districts, including Philadelphia, in 2021. During a discussion on education and funding, she made the proclamation, “Anyone who thinks Harrisburg is going to rescue us is living in la-la land.”
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
