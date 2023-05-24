Bob Brady, chairman of Philadelphia’s Democratic City Committee, was critical of the polls that projected a close mayoral race and failed to predict that Cherelle Parker would draw a majority of the Black vote. — TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO
One week after the most crowded and contentious mayoral election in decades, the Democratic candidates gathered in West Philadelphia for a collegial celebration and to show their unified support for the winner, Cherelle Parker.
The “unity breakfast” Wednesday morning is a tradition in the city, facilitated by party chair Bob Brady, who has done it for mayoral and even gubernatorial candidates in the past. The longtime leader and former U.S. representative reflected on last week’s victories that supported establishment candidates, despite the low overall turnout.
“It says we’re gonna move forward,” Brady responded when asked about what the race reflected in the city. “I’ve known (Cherelle Parker) a long, long time. She’s a workaholic. I believe we’ve got nowhere else to go but way up, and we’re gonna go way up with her. I like her proposals. I like what she’s saying.”
Brady was also critical of the polls that projected a close race and failed to predict Parker would draw a majority of the Black vote, as she did on the way to her comfortable victory last week.
Parker gathered with her opponents for the first time since the election at Bleu Brook Restaurant off Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia. The former rivals embraced the message of unity, supporting the former City Councilmember and state representative who would be Philadelphia’s first female mayor. The only absence was former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, who was traveling and couldn’t make the event.
“Each and every candidate, they left their own, indelible mark on this election, particularly to the issues impacting Philadelphia the most," Parker said before the meal. "We all have shared values there. While we may not always agree on the path we take to get there, I do intend, and will be very intentional, about making sure that the voices of those who ran in this election, that we hear them, and we figure out a way to work together."
While many of the defeated candidates referred to Parker as "Madame Mayor," the nominee is not taking anything for granted. The general election against her former City Council colleague David Oh, who ran as the lone Republican candidate, awaits in November. Focus has shifted towards driving more turnout for that election. Parker committed to continue building coalitions, as she did in her primary victory.
Before ceding the podium for each candidate to speak, Parker addressed the "apathy" in the city that she believed led to "dismal" turnout.
"It is not reflective of our citizens in a negative way," Parker said. "It is reflective on the fact that we have to do better in making sure that government works in a way that gives people hope and pride again, in believing we can put government to work to change everyday lives, and I think each and every one of us are believers in that sentiment."
Defeated candidates were overall gracious in defeat, including those who ran at considerable personal investment.
Grocery owner Jeff Brown described the campaign as "a very interesting experience. I got to meet lots of people. I thought this was a good time to have a different kind of leader but people chose what they thought was most important and I don't second-guess our democracy. I'm just here to support any way I can."
Brown brought a history of behind-the-scenes work from different nonprofit and civic groups to the race and offered to volunteer his services if Parker wins the general election.
State Rep. Amen Brown, speaking in his district, discussed running as the youngest candidate on the Democratic ballot as "a humbling experience."
"The work isn't over," he said. "I'm still a state representative, but I'm excited about the future for the city. We have a bunch of different perspectives that I believe are going to come together to solve the problems of the city."
The work will fall to Parker, Brady and others to bring together the rival factions to drive turnout for victory in November. Following the election, the party chair heralded the establishment victories on May 16, across the ballot.
Wednesday, he offered an olive branch of sorts, calling the city's Democratic Party a "big tent" with room for different ideologies and advocacies.
"I'll meet with them; I'll meet with anybody," Brady said regarding ward leaders who supported other candidates. "The so-called progressive wards, that other wards are 'regressive,' I don't get that. We're all progressive. I'll welcome them back. We're a big tent, they're all welcome in."
Former City Councilmember Helen Gym committed to support her former colleague in the race, despite receiving substantial support, financial and more, from the Working Families Party. A national spokesperson for the party said the efforts in Philadelphia will focus on winning both minority at-large party seats away from Republicans in City Council this fall.
