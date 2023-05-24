Bob Brady

Bob Brady, chairman of Philadelphia’s Democratic City Committee, was critical of the polls that projected a close mayoral race and failed to predict that Cherelle Parker would draw a majority of the Black vote. — TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

One week after the most crowded and contentious mayoral election in decades, the Democratic candidates gathered in West Philadelphia for a collegial celebration and to show their unified support for the winner, Cherelle Parker.

The “unity breakfast” Wednesday morning is a tradition in the city, facilitated by party chair Bob Brady, who has done it for mayoral and even gubernatorial candidates in the past. The longtime leader and former U.S. representative reflected on last week’s victories that supported establishment candidates, despite the low overall turnout.

