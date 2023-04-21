There is now less than four weeks until the 10 people running to be Philadelphia's 100th mayor face the voters on primary day. Campaigns will pour their resources into voter engagement, from TV ads to door-knocking efforts. Candidates will likely have forums almost every day for the remaining 20-plus until May 16, with some participating in multiple events a day.
Despite all the spending and speeches, it has been reported that nearly half of polled voters remain undecided in the Democratic mayoral primary.
However, candidates are continuing to meet with groups, gain endorsements, and lay out their visions for the city. Here are some of the events you may have missed this week in the mayor's race:
Parker adds three endorsements
Former state Rep. and City Councilmember Cherelle Parker has collected endorsements from blue-collar unions, ward leaders across the city, and some of her former legislative colleagues. She recently added nominations from two civic groups that represent specific voting groups.
On April 14, Emgage PAC, the largest group representing Muslim voters, endorsed Parker. The group hosted a forum March 18 at a mosque in Northwest Philadelphia.
"Throughout our rigorous endorsement process, as well as our mayoral candidate forum, Parker clearly stood out as the best leader for our city, given her stance on public safety, education, health care, social and criminal justice, and engagement with the Muslim community," said Salima Suswell, executive director of Emgage PAC Pennsylvania, in the statement that included the announcement. "We are confident she will be a strong ally to the Philadelphia Muslim community, and we will be encouraging our community to get out and vote to ensure that Muslim voices are represented in this critical election."
Emgage also polled attendees of the March forum to gauge how the candidates fared in their responses. Parker received top spot for her answers on Eid recognition, gun violence, and "Standout Candidate" honors. Rebecca Rhynhart earned top spot for discussing the economy, while Jeff Brown shared the best performance on education with Helen Gym.
Friday, the Black Women's Leadership Council endorsed Parker at an event at Belmont Mansion. The nonprofit group “empowers women to influence change while promoting leadership in education, politics, media, economic development, criminal justice, and health care.”
On Wednesday, the 27th Ward Democrats endorsed Parker in the race, as part of their supported candidates as announced through social media. The ward covers University City south of Market and east of 45th Street, along with other portions of West Philadelphia east of Kingsessing Avenue.
Sierra Club endorses Gym
Concerns over environmental issues have permeated many answers in the campaign, touching on issues around schools, behavioral health, and public safety. The Sierra Club's Southeastern Pennsylvania chapter announced Wednesday their endorsement for Helen Gym.
"There are many issues at a crisis point in Philadelphia but they all interconnect," said Kaen Melton, co-chair of the Sierra Club's Southeastern Pennsylvania chapter in a statement. "While Sierra Club is focused on environmental issues such as air quality, PGW, tree canopy and open space, dumping and plastic pollution, these tie directly to childhood asthma, crime, and disinvestment. We were thrilled by the strong and diverse field of candidates for the office of Mayor. Helen Gym stands out as an intrepid champion for improving lives — the person best able to reimagine systems when needed, rather than settling for incremental improvements."
"Like the Sierra Club, I know we can't sit around and wait for the federal government to act on the climate crisis — cities must take bold, concrete steps to decarbonize, protect green space, and restructure our city and our economy towards a net-zero energy footprint," Gym said in the release. "My mayoral administration will lead a Green New Deal agenda that re-envisions the future of our public gas utility, invests in public transit, stabilizes and retrofits aging homes, modernized our public schools into sustainable community anchors, and greens and cools neighborhoods that have been left behind for far too long."
Forum schedule continues
Candidates continue to attend mayoral forums hosted by various groups across the city. The Broad Street Ministry hosted an event focused on equitable development and affordable housing Wednesday night, bringing together PACDC, LISC Philadelphia, Regional Housing Legal Services, Urban Affairs Coalition, and the Urban League of Greater Philadelphia as organizers.
Thursday morning, the Alliance of Community Service Providers brought candidates together to answer questions about substance use, behavioral health and intellectual disabilities at the National Constitution Center. Abraham Gutman, a mental health reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer, served as moderator for the forum.
For those who can't make it to some of these events, most forums are livestreamed so archives are usually available.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
