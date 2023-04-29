Mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker has the key backing of the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, led by Ryan Boyer, left. This is a coalition of two dozen unions with lots of manpower to help get out the vote.
Seven of the Philadelphia mayoral candidates discuss gun violence, substance use and behavioral health during a forum in early April.
TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Two polls on Philadelphia’s mayoral race, one by a nonprofit group and the other by the Cherelle Parker campaign, have similarities — both have her in the top two positions and both have the top five candidates very close.
The top five candidates are Parker, a former Council member and state legislator; Jeff Brown, whose family owns several supermarkets; Allan Domb, a real estate mogul and former Council member; Helen Gym, an activist and former councilmember and Rebecca Rhynhart, a former city controller and budget director.
Both polls released last week, showed all top five candidates’ numbers are within what is similar to the margin of error, or about 4%. In addition, the polls released by the Committee of Seventy and the Parker campaign have the number of undecided votes at about 20%.
According to the Committee of Seventy poll, Rhynhart leads with 18%; Parker had 17%; Gym, 15%; Domb, 14%; and Jeff Brown, 11%. This poll was conducted by SurveyUSA.
In the Parker campaign poll, she lead with 20%; Gym had 16%; Rhynhart, 15%; Jeff Brown, 12%; and Domb, 11%. This poll was conducted by Brilliant Corners Research and Strategies.
Political consultant Maurice Floyd reviewed both polls.
“It depends on how they conducted the poll, but it’s not too far off from what these other numbers are,” he said.
In March, a poll commissioned by the Black Leadership PAC in Philadelphia, revealed that about 42% of African-American voters in the city are undecided in the upcoming mayor’s race.
Conducted by HIT Strategies, the poll also indicated that 89% of Black voters in Philadelphia said they believe their vote is very or somewhat powerful when it comes to making changes on issues that are important to them.
For example, African-American voters said that the most important issues to them are gun violence: 54%; crime and public safety: 43%; along with the cost of living, including rent: 27%.
Most or 59% of Black voters in Philadelphia said the city is moving in the wrong direction.
In less than two weeks on May 16, Philadelphia residents will vote to nominate their party’s choice for mayor. There are five top Democrats running. On the Republican side, former Council member and veteran David Oh is running unopposed.
The candidates are seeking to replace Mayor Jim Kenney, who is finishing his second term and is prohibited by law from running for a third consecutive one.
With the race being so tight political observers say, attention now turns to the money being spent on television commercials, mailers and get out the vote operations (GOTV).
Together, the top candidates have raised millions. All except Domb, have super PACs supporting them with money to spend. Domb has poured at least $7 million into his campaign. Brown is the only candidate who is using “dark money” in his campaign and has not identified those donors. The groups supporting Brown are under investigation by the city Ethics Board and have agreed to cease spending on his campaign, after being sued by the city. The case will not be heard by a judge until after the election.
“Now it comes down to field operations,” Floyd said. “It’s an everyday process, knocking on doors, putting up door hangers, making phone calls, leaving messages and talking to voters about your candidate.”
This is also where union support becomes critical. Jeff Brown, Gym and Parker all have union backing. But Parker, with the support of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades, a coalition of 50 unions, along with others, might have an edge.
All of the top five candidates are actively running television commercials on network television, cable and the internet.
For example, according to the poll by Brilliant Corners, a majority or 64% of those polled said that they had seen, heard or read something about Parker recently, and of those 61% said what they had seen, heard or read made them more likely to vote for Parker.
Both polls indicate that Parker is the leading candidate among African-American voters at about 30%; both polls have Jeff Brown second among Black voters at about 17%.
According to the Brilliant Corners Research and Strategies poll, most of the undecided voters are African American, including 65% women; and 40% live in the Northwest part of the city.
“Our data suggests that Parker has significant room to grow her support among the remaining undecided voters,” Brilliant Corners Research and Strategies said in a statement.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
