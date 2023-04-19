news-mayorymca042123-01.JPG

Democratic mayoral candidate and former judge James DeLeon answers a question Monday evening on stage with his rivals. Sharmain Matlock-Turner, far left, was one of the forum's moderators. She is the CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition, one of the event's sponsors. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

With 30 days until the primary elections, nine of Philadelphia’s mayoral candidates faced voter questions Monday night at the Columbia North YMCA on North Broad Street. The Urban Affairs Coalition and One Day at a Time co-hosted the “Our Vote, Our Future Mayoral Forum” with the Greater Philadelphia YMCA.

Even with two fewer candidates – Maria Quinones Sanchez and Derek Green recently suspended their mayoral campaigns – the race to become the 100th mayor of Philadelphia remains a crowded affair.

Every Voice Every Vote

Every Voice Every Vote

This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.