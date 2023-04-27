Philadelphia Housing Authority hosted a mayoral forum Wednesday on affordable and public housing with PHA President Kelvin A. Jeremiah and PHA Commissioner Asia Coney serving as moderators. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Philadelphia mayoral candidates state Rep. Amen Brown, grocer Jeff Brown, retired judge James DeLeon, former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart attend a forum hosted by PHA on Wednesday. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Philadelphia Housing Authority hosted a mayoral forum Wednesday on affordable and public housing with PHA President Kelvin A. Jeremiah and PHA Commissioner Asia Coney serving as moderators. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman
Philadelphia mayoral candidates state Rep. Amen Brown, grocer Jeff Brown, retired judge James DeLeon, former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart attend a forum hosted by PHA on Wednesday. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Elected leaders representing residents from the city’s housing agency developments questioned five mayoral candidates about affordable housing, but also crime, transportation and education for seniors.
About 70 people attended the forum Wednesday at the headquarters of Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) at 20th Street and Ridge Avenue, across the street from the $52 million Sharswood Ridge shopping center. It is part of the $750 million redevelopment of the Sharswood neighborhood by PHA and several partners.
The mayoral forum was sponsored by PHA and the Resident Advisory Board (RAB) whose leaders represent about 80,000 people living in the agency’s developments.
Meanwhile, in their statements of introduction, the candidates pretty much stuck to their standard campaign arguments.
For example, state Rep. Amen Brown, who at 35, is the youngest with the least experience, said the city needs a “fresh start” and he could provide it.
Jeff Brown, whose family owns several supermarkets, said he has opened stores in “food desserts” and hired many people from the neighborhood touted his management experience.
A retired city judge James DeLeon, cited his 30 years on the bench and the fact that he was a general counsel for PHA.
Cherelle Parker, a former City Council member and state representative, spoke about her experience working in city and state legislative bodies and listed several programs that she has created on safety, lowering real estate taxes and business development.
Rebecca Rhynhart said her experience as City Controller and budget director gives her an understanding of city government.
Gym and Domb did not attend.
Andrea Foster, president of the Westpark Housing Development Council, asked the candidates if “A growing number of Philadelphians are paying more than 30% of their incomes for rent. How will you help them? What would you do to encourage the production of housing they can afford?"
All of the candidates agreed that paying 30% of a family’s income on housing, means that the family is “cost burdened,” according to the federal government.
They offered various solutions, but only Parker said she would create a position of housing czar to advocate for affordable housing and plans to engage the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades unions to build 30,000 affordable homes.
Kelvin Jeremiah, PHA president and chief executive officer, said the forum’s April date coincided with National Fair Housing Month and commemorates the 55th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which sought to end housing discrimination.
“We have resident population that is often marginalized and disengaged from the larger politics. They are closest to the decision makers when they are engaged,” Jeremiah said. “We want to make sure that they are making informed decisions about who the next mayor is and they are deeply involved in this process. We wanted to bring these candidates in so that they could hear direct from them, so they can shape their decisions.”
Asia Coney, PHA commissioner and RAB president, said: “It went fantastic. I think the resident leaders were engaged and asked great questions and the candidates responded and they should.”
According to Coney, there are more than two dozen polling places and PHA developments or community centers.
In related news, Cherelle Parker’s campaign released a poll it commissioned that shows her leading the mayor’s race with 20% of the vote; followed by Helen Gym, with 16%; Rebecca Rhynhart, 15%; Jeff Brown, 12%; Allan Domb, 11% and Amen Brown, 1%.
To be sure, undecided remained high at 22% and the top five candidates remain close based on the 4.4% margin of error. The poll was conducted by Brilliant Corners Research and Strategies this month.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.