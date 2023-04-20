news-pabjforum042123-01.png

Philadelphia mayoral candidates Amen Brown, from left, Jeff Brown, Allan Domb, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart sit on stage Thursday night at the Museum of the American Revolution for a forum hosted by the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists. —SCREENSHOT

In one of the most anticipated events in the campaign, the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists hosted their mayoral candidates forum on Thursday night. Six selected candidates joined members of the media at the Museum of the American Revolution.

Thursday night was the first major mayoral event that focused on the crowded Democratic primary since the Fox 29 televised at Temple University on April 12. Republican David Oh, who has participated in most of the forums during the campaign despite running unopposed in his primary did not appear.

Every Voice Every Vote

Every Voice Every Vote

This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.