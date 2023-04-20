Philadelphia mayoral candidates Amen Brown, from left, Jeff Brown, Allan Domb, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart sit on stage Thursday night at the Museum of the American Revolution for a forum hosted by the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists. —SCREENSHOT
In one of the most anticipated events in the campaign, the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists hosted their mayoral candidates forum on Thursday night. Six selected candidates joined members of the media at the Museum of the American Revolution.
Thursday night was the first major mayoral event that focused on the crowded Democratic primary since the Fox 29 televised at Temple University on April 12. Republican David Oh, who has participated in most of the forums during the campaign despite running unopposed in his primary did not appear.
PABJ president Ernest Owens served as moderator and gave opening remarks before the forum started. He set the tone for the evening by promising candidates that they would discuss topics not covered in previous events and asking those on stage if they’d support whoever won, which all agreed. He also reminded those on stage to authentically engage the listeners by speaking from the heart, not a script.
“You’re talking to Philadelphia tonight, and Philadelphia is not a piece of paper,” Owens said before the event. “We can tell when someone is reading off a script.”
The forum looked to produce thoughtful discussion and provide more information to undecided voters, cited as nearly half of those recently polled. However, most candidates reiterated some of their main pledges, from longer school hours and increased police presence in communities to developing vacant city-owned properties and giving students more opportunities for career and technical education.
When the forum airs Monday night on CBS 3, voters will see some confrontational moments. Business owner Jeff Brown, who has become more vocal with his frustration over the inaction of his opponents who served on City Council, called into question some of their records and expertise.
After Brown suggested the city invest in “large-scale affordable housing projects”, including working with Black and Brown developers, former City Councilmember Helen Gym claimed he did not “have an understanding of how we direct a real city-led vision for affordability in an environment in which market forces destroy Black and Brown communities.” Gym called for a new vision with mandatory inclusion and more multi-family housing.
Brown responded by calling Gym “the least informed person on this stage,” claiming she knows nothing about the free market, “never built anything in her life,” and referenced politicians “making stuff up.” The former teacher and union organizer said the grocery magnate “sounds like an angry man” and made accusations of misogyny and disrespect towards women and those who disagree with him. Gym later accused Brown of lobbying against raising the minimum wage and her Fair Workweek legislation that passed in 2018.
State Rep. Amen Brown took aim at Brown’s ShopRite locations near the end of the hour, accusing him of having lower standards and higher prices in the city versus suburban locations, citing complaints from his constituents in West Philadelphia. The grocer refuted those claims, referencing his customer satisfaction data, then flipped the argument by bringing up the state rep’s petition challenge, saying the hundreds of thrown-out signatures Amen Brown personally collected undermined his credibility.
Amen Brown asked directly, “How do you really feel about us? We don’t need a person who thinks they are better or only coming to our community to take advantage. You have been taking advantage of our community for decades, and I have a serious problem with that.”
The youngest candidate in the field, Amen Brown answered questions with his own experiences, growing up poor, surviving a shooting, and noting his work in the community.
Former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker stayed out of the fray for most of the evening but did correct one point Jeff Brown has advanced through much of his campaign. The former state representative noted the attempt to cap real estate taxes year-over-year only can happen through a state amendment, something that has been tried over the years to reduce this and other taxes levied in Philadelphia. She also called for more diversity in C-suite corporate positions.
Jeff Brown attempted to challenge former City Councilmember Allan Domb on diversity in his business and governmental offices, but Domb refuted the charges. Domb focused his answers on his experience in the public and private sectors, calling for common-sense reforms like an application tracker for Land Bank applicants, while promoting the public safety cabinet he convened while holding an at-large Council seat that he plans to expand to include more stakeholders if elected.
Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart did not directly engage any other candidates with her responses, focusing on her experience as the city’s “chief administration officer.”
She touted her work to shorten waits for payouts on Land Bank programs and working with Councilmember Jamie Gauthier to advocate for city services in high violence ZIP codes. Her message promised a more functional government, overcoming divides and inefficiencies she encountered during her audits.
