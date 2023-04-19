With 30 days until the primary elections, nine of Philadelphia’s mayoral candidates faced voter questions Monday night at the Columbia North YMCA on North Broad Street. The Urban Affairs Coalition and One Day at a Time co-hosted the “Our Vote, Our Future Mayoral Forum” with the Greater Philadelphia YMCA.
Even with two former City Council members, the race to become the 100th mayor of Philadelphia remains a crowded affair.
Eight of the remaining Democrats joined Republican David Oh, who will run unopposed in the May 16 primary, on the stage Monday to discuss various topics.
While the evening's format largely followed what has been seen in similar events, the hosts threw in an interesting wrinkle. Questions were submitted by the public from across the city. Candidates answered six questions that covered education, child care, gun violence, and other pressing quality of life issues in the city.
With the final month of the primary campaign starting, some attendees who have followed these events likely heard some answers they’ve heard before. However, the questions and moderators provided some opportunities for candidates to offer new perspectives or promote less-heralded solutions.
The Rev. Warren Bloom offered to bring prayer back to schools across the city, and lead a class-action lawsuit against the National Rifle Association for their role in lobbying for less gun restrictions, which he said he believes are part of the rampant crime and violence that plagues the city.
“I want to bring a class-action suit against these gun organizations and distributors, and make sure that they don’t continue to capitalize on the lives of citizens,” Bloom said. “Unfortunately, some of the gun lobbyists are up here, I’m talking about City Councilmembers, who have been gun lobbyists who have received funds from these organizations.”
The format of the event did not allow for any of the four City Councilmembers to respond to the accusations. Urban Affairs Coalition CEO Sharmain Matlock-Turner and Greater Philadelphia YMCA CEO and President Shaun Elliott were moderators, keeping things moving and civil.
The candidates agreed on more topics than they disagreed. Responding to a question on equitable economic development submitted by “Jovan in North Philly,” a few pledged to reduce business-related taxes, including eliminating the business income and receipts tax, or BIRT, that has faced scrutiny at the city and state level in recent years. Former Councilmember Allan Domb tied BIRT to the high taxes associated with entrepreneurship, which he claims are the second-highest in the nation behind New York City.
Other candidates agreed on a social media ban for those arrested and charged with violent crimes, along with more vigilant monitoring of platforms to prevent shootings being discussed.
Responding to a question about affordable child care, former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said the city needed to put all the soda tax money proceeds towards universal pre-K and other programs it is supposed to fund, instead of less than 50%, as she reported based on audits.
She also made a pledge to increase minimum wage, an issue that received attention before the pandemic and a priority for new Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.
“On the topic of affordability, I will advocate as mayor for a much higher minimum wage from the state, and I would fight for the city to have the ability to raise the minimum wage here,” Rhynhart said, committing to $15 an hour minimum wage and highlighting one of the many pre-emption battles ongoing between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.
During his answer to that question, businessman Jeff Brown noted that the union contracts at his ShopRite stores include child care, which he said he would add to city employees’ contracts. On the topic of economic development, he cited his work with the Philadelphia Youth Network and criticized the support provided by City Council members in helping youth seeking jobs land positions through government programs.
“In my time here (in Philadelphia), I’ve heard a lot of talk and I haven’t seen any action,” Brown said. “So I say listen to what people do and not what they say.”
State Rep. Amen Brown leaned on his experience running child care facilities in the city to discuss his ideas for affordable care. He promised to increase pay for workers, leverage his relationships with the General Assembly to provide more funding, keep centers open longer for working families, while providing more opportunities to help workers get certifications in the field.
Former Councilmember Helen Gym offered to help alleviate costs for child care centers through a tax abatement, using the model that she fought against to stimulate commercial real estate for these properties that host child care facilities. As part of her plan for free tuition at the Community College of Philadelphia, she also pledged to help child care work get degrees for free, noting that “so many of them are cost-burdened or feel like their degree cost them so much more than what they’re able to earn.”
Former Councilmember Cherelle Parker focused an answer on the School District of Philadelphia by stating “Under a Parker administration, we are going to change the antiquated way and outdated manner in which we deliver public education in the city of Philadelphia,” pledging year-round school. She also tied the cleanliness of neighborhoods to crime rates.
“If Black lives matter, then Black livelihoods and Black neighborhoods must matter, too,” she recalled from a speech she gave Sunday. “We are telling young people that we value them, and they walk out into filthy streets.”
She has offered to expand the successful PHL TCB program to help clean up neighborhoods citywide.
Former judge James DeLeon pledged to “reduce crime to recover the people,” offering his experience in reducing homicide statistics as a supervising judge in the city as an example. He suggested specially trained police can help close the open-air drug market in Kensington but also wants support for older citizens who are still addicted to crack.
After the event ended, Matlock-Turner praised her team in presenting the event. She also noted the strict format of the forums give voters a more informed opinion of the candidates.
“A lot of times, unfortunately, we spend time on personalities of the candidates,” she said. “This format really helps us to really dig into, what do you care about, what have you done, and what do you plan to do in order to really help people who live in our city have a better life.”
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.