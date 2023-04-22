The next mayor has to have experience and courage in order fix Philadelphia’s challenges of gun violence, improving the schools and city services and Rebecca Rhynhart says she is the one for the job.
“I think we are going to need a mayor right now, who not only has the right experience, but that has courage to break through some of these challenges on crime on quality of life issues, on the long standing challenges of education and poverty,” said Rhynhart, former city controller. “To me, what we need is a combination of the right experience and courage and I have both of those.”
Rhynhart, 48, made her comments at a recent meeting at The Philadelphia Tribune. Rhynhart touted her resume as city treasurer and later budget director when Michael Nutter was mayor. She has also worked on Wall Street and held the position of chief administration officer in the Jim Kenney administration.
“I think I’m the most qualified candidate,” Rhynhart said. “I think I am the right candidate for this particular time because I know how this city works inside and out and how it doesn’t, in order to hit the ground running and fix the issues of this city.”
When Rhynhart was sworn in as city controller in 2018, she became the first woman to ever hold that position in the city. The controller is the city’s chief auditor and an independent financial watchdog, who advocates for better management of city’s finances, exposes fraud and mismanagement.
On a lighter note in one of her commercials featuring former mayors Nutter and John Street, who are known rivals, Rhynhart said her candidacy was one of the few things they agreed upon. They both endorsed her.
“You get a sense of the requirements of the job,” Street said. “It has not gotten easier it has gotten more complex. There is only one person I know who is a candidate for mayor, who worked in two distinct administrations who was a city controller for five years (Rhynhart was elected twice.) She has looked at the operations of every single department for half of a decade.”
Rhynhart lives in the city’s 8th Ward in Center City, along with several of her opponents for mayor, such as former City Councilmember and real estate mogul Allan Domb; former Councilmember Helen Gym; and Jeff Brown, whose family owns several supermarkets. Other opponents are state Rep. Amen Brown, former Councilmember Cherelle Parker and retired judge James DeLeon. All are Democrats. David Oh, who is running unopposed as a Republican, is also a former Council member.
The primary election is May 16, when city voters will choose nominees for their party. On Nov. 7, voters will choose a mayor to replace Kenney, who is in his second term and prohibited by law from seeking a third consecutive term.
When it comes to the No. 1 issue in Philadelphia, gun violence, Rhynhart, like several other candidates for mayor, said she would declare a state of emergency immediately.
“On Day 1, I would open the Emergency Operations Center,” Rhynhart said. “It is used by the mayor to coordinate crises. I think gun violence is a crisis. It allows the mayor to coordinate all of the operating departments.”
For example, she said, the Streets Department would be directed to fix lights in high-crime areas, the Health Department would provide trauma therapy and the libraries and recreation centers would be opened in the neighborhoods where there is more violence.
“I would pull together the DA (district attorney) and police commissioner to get on the same page when it comes to illegal guns,” Rhynhart said. In the last five years, arrests are up, but convictions are down.
In addition, Rhynhart said she has researched violence prevention programs that have been successful in other cities, such as group violence intervention, Cure Violence and cognitive behavior therapy.
“These are specific programs that focus in on the mostly young men that are among the highest risk for shooting or being shot. It is giving them an opportunity and a way out,” Rhynhart said. “It is saying we have a way out of this life of violence for you with employment and services that you need. But if you don’t want a way out then there will be consequences. The vast majority of these young men want a way out.”
She said she would expand these programs citywide. One similar program in Philadelphia that was very successful was Crisis Intervention Network in the 1970s, whose personnel would flock to neighborhoods where trouble was brewing and de-escalate the situation.
As for the long-term strategy, Rhynhart said, it must be improving the school system, which she said she would do, by appointing school board members with “her vision” and developing metrics for success and accountability. She has a daughter who attends public school.
“I can start on day one to break down the silos of city government to take on the issues. I have maneuvered in city politics. As city controller, I have gotten things done in the system. I know how to do it,” Rhyhart said. “There is no learning curve, for me. I have a whole plan to make our government work better, improve city services and to fix our schools.”
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.