Rebecca Rhynhart, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor of Philadelphia, is steeped in money and politics. That background launched her into municipal treasury, budgeting and eventually leading the City Controller’s office in two mayoral administrations where she spotted major problems in the city’s policing and finances from that vantage point.

Rhynhart is the daughter of retired college professors: Her mother, Alice Sayles, was an adjunct math professor at Penn State Abington. From Burlington, Kentucky, her father, Frederick Rhynhart, was a political science professor at Northern Kentucky University.

Every Voice Every Vote

Every Voice Every Vote

This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.

This is part of a series of profiles on candidates running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.