Rebecca Rhynhart, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor of Philadelphia, is steeped in money and politics. That background launched her into municipal treasury, budgeting and eventually leading the City Controller’s office in two mayoral administrations where she spotted major problems in the city’s policing and finances from that vantage point.
Rhynhart is the daughter of retired college professors: Her mother, Alice Sayles, was an adjunct math professor at Penn State Abington. From Burlington, Kentucky, her father, Frederick Rhynhart, was a political science professor at Northern Kentucky University.
Born in Wisconsin, Rhynhart grew up in Abington. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and received a graduate degree in public administration from Columbia University.
Following a stint in the financial services industry — she worked at the now-defunct Bear Stearns Companies Inc., coordinating with city governments across the country — Rhynhart got her start in government as City Treasurer in 2008 under former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, and later served as his Budget Director and Chief Administrative Officer, a job she continued under the current administration.
In 2017, she ran for City Controller, defeating three-time Democratic incumbent Alan Butkovitz and was easily reelected in 2021.
After five years in the City Controller’s office, she’s running for mayor.
Clearly, Rhynhart, one of about seven active candidates vying to win the Democratic Primary nomination May 16, has plenty of experience managing municipal budgets.
In a Democratic primary debate held April 11 at Temple University and broadcast live by Fox 29-WTXF, Rhynhart was asked about budget cuts and where she’d start on Day 1 as mayor.
The former City Controller said she’d begin with operations, specifically overtime. Rhynhart says she can save the city $40 million a year just by managing overtime more efficiently.
“The city is not managing well,” Rhynhart said.
“It isn’t about putting more dollars into the budget. In fact, the dollars have gone up by billions over the last four or five years with a decline in services.”
That said, the city budget is not the No. 1 issue in this election. The voters’ top priority is reducing gun violence. While the homicide rate is down — 516 homicides were recorded in 2022 after a record-setting 562 in 2021 — shootings that didn’t result in a fatality have remained steady with 1,791 in 2022 and 1,831 the year before.
Rhynhart was asked what she’d do to stop the shootings.
She responded that she’d roll out gun reduction programs that have been successful in cities such as Oakland and New Orleans. These programs target both victims and perpetrators of gun violence, offering social services as a way out.
“As mayor, I’d make our city safer on day one,” said Rhynhart. “That involves implementing the proven programs that have been shown to work in New Orleans and Oakland — 50% homicide reduction rate in Oakland, 27% in New Orleans.”
This candidate said she’d activate an emergency operations center on Day 1, which would coordinate policing efforts with that of the Streets Department, Behavioral Health and the District Attorney’s office.
Rhynhart added that she’d add some social remedies to that mix starting with group violence intervention and cognitive behavioral therapies. She even said she wants to keep libraries and recreation centers open later to help keep kids off the streets of Philadelphia.
Rhynhart resigned her post Oct. 25, announcing her intention to run for mayor the next day at Nichols Park in West Philadelphia. Flanked by her husband David McDuff and her daughter Julia, she said she chose that location because it was the scene of 15 shootings and eight homicides last year.
Rhynhart has been endorsed by former Philadelphia mayors Nutter and John Street, and most recently, The Philadelphia Inquirer. She also has the support of the 5th, 8th, 9th and 15th Wards, some of the highest-turnout voting blocs in the city.
She lacks the big union support that opponents Cherelle Parker and Helen Gym have received, however. Even businessman Jeff Brown has several unions backing his run for the Democratic nomination.
Campaign manager Kellan White is confident Rhynhart is capable of winning the primary, which is tantamount to gaining the mayor’s office as Philadelphia hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1952. One reason for White’s optimism is that both labor and political leaders are split in their support.
“No one has a clear coalition like Jim Kenney had in 2015,” White said. “Really, it’s going to come down to who is best positioned to lead this city and who the voters resonate with and we feel like we are right there with everyone else, regardless of the endorsements.
“And we feel like our message resonates with voters.”
That message includes increasing tree canopies across the city, lowering the city’s wage tax and rethinking the current policy of taxing both net profits and gross income on small business.
Rhynhart wants to double the number of Black-owned businesses during her tenure as mayor. She said if she’s elected, 40% of the city’s contract dollars will go to minority-owned businesses. At 2.8%, Philadelphia currently ranks 24th in the country for Black-owned businesses.
“Like owning a house, owning a business is one of the best ways to create intergenerational wealth,” Rhynhart said. “And for too long, Black people have been denied credit, insurance and opportunities to start and grow their own companies. We can and must do better.”
Rhynhart wants to prioritize education in the city by not only increasing funding for the School District of Philadelphia, but also by appointing a school board that is held accountable for students’ performance in the classroom.
Philadelphia’s public schools are not performing well. The candidate points to the fact that just 30% of the city’s third graders are reading at grade level in 2022. That’s a 5% decrease since 2019.
“Our kids have struggled more than ever since the pandemic hit and we need a clear, effective plan to improve reading levels,” she said. “Our schools need more funding.”
But more funding is not always the answer, she added. Rhynhart reports the last two mayors increased annual spending on education by over $500 million with mixed results in performance outcomes.
A progressive, Rhynhart campaigned in 2017 on bringing modernization and efficiency to the Controller’s Office and more transparency to city government. Her office released a significant audit of the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) shortly before she announced her candidacy.
The $300,000 audit, ordered by City Council in the wake of George Floyd’s killing and subsequent protests in 2020, found:
Except for the 22nd District in North Philadelphia, predominantly Black and Brown communities wait significantly longer for a police response than residents in largely white communities.
Just 40% of sworn officers actually patrol the streets, a figure that did not include vacationing and disabled cops.
Abuse and a lack of satisfactory record-keeping for officers out on heart and lung disabilities sustained while on duty.
Archaic methods of sharing information among police that involved too much paper, not nearly enough technology and, in some cases, actually driving the information between districts in squad cars.
The need to revamp Operation Pinpoint, a 2019 boots-on-the-ground program deployed by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw that’s designed to combat crime in hardest-hit communities. The audit underlined inefficient data collection, unsatisfactory training methods and the too-rapid city-wide expansion of the program in 2020.
With its $750 million budget, the PPD was city government’s largest expenditure. However, the audit found those monies were not necessarily allocated to communities where it was most needed. Instead, it was allocated according to historical spending levels.
Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby chided Rhynhart about the audit in a Fox 29 news report:
“If you want to run for mayor, we wish you luck,” McNesby said. “But don’t do it on the backs of hard-working police officers in the City of Philadelphia.”
Rhynhart shot back, “Mr. McNesby would rather politicize a problem than get to its root cause.”
During Rhynhart’s tenure, the Controller’s Office also conducted audits of the Sheriff’s Office, the city’s sexual harassment policies as well as the way it has managed its finances. Her office has also published public policy analysis and data on city budgets, gun violence, trash pickup and revenue from the beverage tax.
She’s bumped heads with outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration on several occasions, starting with her discovery of a missing $33 million in the city’s cash account in 2018.
More recently, in 2022, the Controller’s Office found that only 21% of the $155 million the city spent on gun violence prevention programs went toward decreasing shootings in the long term. The figures grow worse for 2023 with the city spending $208 million on gun violence prevention with just 17% of those monies going toward intervention programs.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.