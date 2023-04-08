Philadelphia mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker, who served on City Council and the state House of Representatives, coined the phrase “intergovernmentalism” to mean bringing all branches of government together to solve the city’s problems. — Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman
Philadelphia mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker talks to supporters, including Councilmember Curtis Jones, front right, during an endorsement event Thursday at West Philadelphia’s Tustin Recreation Center. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
In the most crowded Democratic mayoral primary in decades, it has been hard at times for candidates to stand out from the pack. Cherelle Parker doesn’t seem to have that problem.
She is the only candidate with experience serving in the General Assembly in Harrisburg and City Council. Her story of being raised by her grandparents with little money in Northwest Philadelphia contrasts with many of her opponents who enjoyed middle-class upbringings, many outside the city. She also has a tremendous gift of oratory, speaking from the heart at very audible levels, even when fighting allergies or the demands of a rigorous campaigning schedule.
Six weeks from Election Day, she has collected endorsements from organized labor groups, advocacy groups, legislators at the city, state and federal level along with many ward leaders. Referring to her “people power coalition,” Parker sees these groups as the catalysts for her plans to revitalize the city and avoid the divisions that have impeded progress.
“I don’t care where I go, I don’t change my message depending upon my audience,” Parker said. “It is the same because this message unifies Philadelphia, because all Philadelphians want the same thing. I’m a uniter, I will unite, get to yes together, we will solve these conflicts.”
Parker was raised by her parents and grandparents, who migrated up from the South. She began working for Councilmember Marian Tasco while in high school, joining the 9th District’s office full-time after graduating from Lincoln University and leaving teaching. Tasco was the 50th Democratic Ward leader for years, a position Parker currently holds.
Parker doesn’t run from her past growing up poor. Rather, she realizes it helps her better connect with many across the city.
“My lived life story is closest to the people feeling the most pain in our city,” Parker said. “That’s why you hear me talking about putting people on a path to self-sufficiency. That’s why closing the gap between the haves and the have-nots is so important.”
Throughout her campaign, she has leaned on her combined experience in City Hall and the General Assembly.
Before taking the 9th District seat from her mentor, Parker served five terms in the state House and was Philadelphia’s delegation chair for five years. One of the buzzwords she’s repeated has been “intergovernmentalism,” which she pledges to use to bring outside stakeholders and funding opportunities to solve the city’s problems, such as calling President Joe Biden and Gov. Josh Shapiro to assist with the open-air drug market in Kensington. “We can’t afford to turn down assistance,” she admits.
Richardson Dilworth, head of the Department of Politics at the Center for Public Policy at Drexel University, said Parker appears to have the ingredients needed to build the alliances she discusses.
“She is pretty popular with neighborhood corridor folks such as the business improvements districts, and the economy league. She is very moderate on, but actively supportive of, policing and public safety, and I think basically very pragmatic on policy. She seems to me like someone who has the personality, temperament, experience and networks to build large coalitions.”
While she is willing to work with other groups, as she did with Republicans in the General Assembly, Parker believes Philadelphians can work together to fix their own problems. She wants 30,000 new housing units across the city, from affordable rates to mixed use, utilizing vacant lots. The building trades, who have endorsed her, will be involved with this, along with building new schools or refurbishing aging ones. Parker has also committed to investing in career technical education, with students learning these skills to enter a career path if college isn’t a desired destination.
Growing up in the city, Parker saw the factories that employed thousands leave town, taking away sustainable careers, disproportionately affecting communities of color. She believes the city’s investments in biotechs, only second behind Boston for major cities, can create new opportunities for residents, especially as lab assistants. She said she wants to “get more contributors to the economy.”
In the Democratic primary, Parker is facing four of her former colleagues on City Council, all of whom have been with her since she won the seat in 2015. Whoever wins May 16 would almost certainly face another two-term Councilmember in November, as David Oh will run unopposed on the Republican side.
Parker acknowledged many candidates have similar sounding ideas in this race so voters must closely follow the thought processes and details about how these plans can happen.
“To compare and contrast how we get there, and the effectiveness of the strategies that we will employ, and then who has experience in getting things done, that’s extremely important to me,” she said. Between her work in the General Assembly and City Council, that list is fairly long.
Parker has focused her campaign around a “cleaner, greener, safer Philadelphia” and is attracting stakeholders. She said she wants to lead from Day 1, bringing together other school districts who will benefit from the funding lawsuit and help craft collective policy to help improve struggling schools and outdated facilities. She wants to bring in money from the state’s surplus to close funding gaps in the city and improve services. She supports community policing and wants zero tolerance for abusive or corrupt officers.
“I don’t need any training wheels,” Parker said, illustrating how prepared she is to be Philadelphia’s next mayor.
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
This is part of a series of profiles on candidates running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor.
