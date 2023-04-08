In the most crowded Democratic mayoral primary in decades, it has been hard at times for candidates to stand out from the pack. Cherelle Parker doesn’t seem to have that problem.

She is the only candidate with experience serving in the General Assembly in Harrisburg and City Council. Her story of being raised by her grandparents with little money in Northwest Philadelphia contrasts with many of her opponents who enjoyed middle-class upbringings, many outside the city. She also has a tremendous gift of oratory, speaking from the heart at very audible levels, even when fighting allergies or the demands of a rigorous campaigning schedule.

Every Voice Every Vote

Every Voice Every Vote

This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.

This is part of a series of profiles on candidates running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor.

