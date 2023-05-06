While he wasn’t born rich, there’s no doubt that Philadelphia real estate mogul Allan Domb is currently the wealthiest person running for the Democratic primary nomination for mayor in less than two weeks.
Domb has invested $7 million of his own money into his current run for office.
You might ask yourself why a multimillionaire would want to head a city like Philadelphia.
When asked, Domb — who owns and rents real estate in some of the most prestigious buildings in Center City, most notably Rittenhouse Square where he lives — immediately points to a quote by the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
“When I got into real estate, I invested in the city and the city invested in me,” said Domb, 68, a divorcee who was born in Jersey City, N.J., and raised in Fort Lee, N.J.
After getting a degree in marketing at American University, Domb came to Philadelphia in 1976 to manage a Phelps Time Lock Service office. Unsatisfied with the compensation he was receiving from Phelps, he became a licensed realtor and invested heavily in Philadelphia real estate.
In 1990, he became the youngest president of the Greater Philadelphia Association of Realtors and he led the organization again from 2013 to 2015.
There came a point, he said, where he decided he wanted to give something back.
A former City Council member, Domb said he’s had his eye on a mayoral run for years, even running the idea by campaign guru Neil Oxman before his time on Council.
Domb said Oxman told him running for mayor back then would be a mistake, adding that he should instead run for City Council if he wanted to learn about government. He did just that, earning an at-large seat serving from 2016 until 2022, resigning in August to run for mayor.
“He (Oxman) was right” admitted Domb. “I learned a lot in seven years (on City Council.)”
Now, he’s knee deep in a crowded field featuring six active Democratic candidates and several sleepers. Domb said he’s the only one with experience in both business and government. The candidate said he decided to run for mayor because of what he calls a lack of leadership in Philadelphia.
“This race is all about one thing — leadership,” Domb stated. “Who can check their ego at the door and focus on the outcomes and bring everyone together, whether they’re Democrats or Republicans to get to the right results this city deserves.
“I’m the only one with experience in both business and government who has the ability to bring people together around the table and get them to solve our biggest problems.”
The most significant issues facing the city currently, Domb said, are public safety, good paying jobs and education. A majority — nearly 90% — of Philly voters agree that gun violence is at the top of their agenda in this election.
Domb said, if elected mayor, on Day 1, he will declare a crime emergency and declare a public health emergency in Kensington. He said those in criminal justice need to arrest 1,700 to 1,800 of the most violent offenders and that there’s a need to prosecute illegal gun violations more aggressively.
“We have people out there with 10, 15, 20 gun violations and they’re still on the street,” Domb said. “And the next time they shoot, it’s deadly.”
“Nicolas Elizalde, the 14-year-old young man who was killed in Roxborough — that group (the alleged perpetrators) had 15 to 18 prior gun violations.”
Domb — and many other candidates — say retail theft is out of control. He said 70% of the retail theft is being committed by less than 30 people.
“It’s a lawless situation with no accountability,” he said. “We need to hold people accountable for these crimes.”
A recent study found that in 2022, retail thefts increased by 52% in Philadelphia, auto thefts by 30% and commercial burglaries by 40%.
“I’m (running for mayor) because I love this city,” Domb said. “I’m heartbroken over what’s going on and I know I can provide that leadership that we desperately need.”
Domb said the uptick in crime can be correlated to police staffing shortages. He wants to triple the amount the city spends recruiting new officers.
In order to study police hiring efforts, he said he assembled a public safety team in September 2021 consisting of some of the most significant members of law enforcement at local, state and federal levels. After “eight or nine meetings” it was determined that the city’s residency requirement — installed in 2020 — was a huge roadblock. Shortly after those meetings, he said, the Kenney administration waived the requirement.
Officially, that happened April 7, 2022.
Domb points to his accomplishments during his seven years on City Council, including his sponsorship of the Wage Tax Relief Bill, which became law in 2020 despite a veto by Mayor Jim Kenney. The former Councilman said the bill reimburses 60,000 families $800 to $1,000 a year.
“That’s real money we put in people’s pockets,” he said.
When Domb entered City Council in 2015, a big budget issue was uncollected real estate taxes, most of it owed by out-of-state landlords. Domb said after two other methods he came up with failed, he suggested the city use a method called sequestration. Letters went out, he said, to the delinquent landlords saying unless they brought their taxes up to date, the city would direct their tenants to send rent checks to the Department of Revenue.
The scheme worked, Domb said, and brought in more than $100 million for city schools and government. Domb also donated his Council salary to help with school funding.
On the other hand, Domb said business taxes in Philadelphia are too high. And that stops some of the best employers from setting up shop within city limits, he said. Of the top 20 employers in Philadelphia, only three fall within the private sector and they are Comcast, American Airlines and Allied Barton Security.
“Minneapolis has 28 corporate headquarters and we have three — three,” Domb said incredulously. “The other 17 are eds-and-meds and they don’t have to worry about the taxes.
“We chase all the taxpaying businesses out of the city.”
Smith-Kline, Rohm & Haas, Mothers Work and Radian Group have all moved on toward more tax-friendly pastures, said Domb.
In 2021, Domb sponsored a bill to lower wage and business taxes in Philadelphia. While that bill was defeated, he and two others from Council pushed through legislation in 2022 that lowered both the wage tax and the business income and receipts tax (BIRT), albeit only slightly.
The combined state and local tax on businesses in Philadelphia is 15.9%, Domb said, adding that in cities such as Boston and Chicago, the combined tax is under 10%. In Atlanta, it’s below 5%, he said.
Business taxes in Philadelphia are especially detrimental to prospective Black and brown business owners, said Domb, and that hasn’t changed.
“In 1972, the Rev. Leon Sullivan was quoted as saying in an Inquirer article we only have two to three percent Black-owned businesses and we need more,” he said. “We haven’t moved the needle in 50 years.”
Domb said he was also instrumental in helping restaurants devise ways to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, leading city legislative efforts to aid restaurateurs in establishing outdoor dining facilities or “streeteries.”
But Domb — who owns Schlesinger’s Deli and has a large financial interest in Steven Starr restaurants in the city — has also received criticism for this, with some saying he’s only looking out for his own interests.
He’s also been criticized with regard to the city’s 10-year tax abatement program. In 2019, when Domb was running for reelection for his council seat, an activist group — 215 People’s Alliance — conducted protests calling for his political ouster, saying he has a vested interest in maintaining the 10-year waiver on new and rehabilitated properties. The group reported a study it said it found that buildings managed by Domb’s real estate brokerage received over $12 million in abatements.
Domb contends he hasn’t benefited from the abatement as much as people say, pointing to the fact that the tax cut goes to property owners, not his real estate agency.
While Domb introduced a bill in 2019 to lower the tax waiver to 8½ years, Councilmember Cindy Bass wanted to eliminate the abatement entirely. Council eventually passed legislation that decreases the waiver by 10% each year on all residential buildings erected or rehabbed after Jan. 1, 2022.
If elected mayor, Domb said, he’ll put all of his business interests and real estate holdings into a trust to be owned by his son. He said he’ll recuse himself from any city legal matters including signing legislation that would benefit either himself or the trust.
For the past year, the candidates have been lining up endorsements. Opponents Cherelle Parker, Helen Gym and Jeff Brown have built significant coalitions centered around Philadelphia’s politically active unions. Rebecca Rhynhart has the support of former Philadelphia Mayors John Street and Michael Nutter as well as former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell. Additionally, Parker just received a nod from Maria Quiñones Sánchez, who dropped out of the mayoral race in April.
Meanwhile, Domb — who has received the support of Philly Forward, a political action committee that said it leads efforts to fight for quality of life issues in the city – hasn’t been endorsed by any unions. This candidate said that means he’s not beholden to anyone.
“I’m in a unique position because I am totally independent,” he said. “When you start getting endorsements from (various) groups, they’re going to expect things down the road.
“I have the ability to work with all these groups. I can work with the teachers, I can work with the building trades and I can work with them on a level playing field.
“By the same token, they don’t owe me and I don’t owe them. My goal is what’s best for the city.”
A recent poll, conducted by election watchdog Committee of Seventy, is reporting that the race is a virtual tie between Domb, Parker, Rhynhart, Gym and Jeff Brown. State Rep. Amen Brown trails with 2%.
Domb said the support he’s receiving is widespread.
“Philadelphia is in dire straits right now,” stated Phanerrica Muhammad, a real estate agent who lives in Fairmount. “When I look at the candidates, I think Allan is the strongest one.
“I don’t think the city needs another career politician.
“I think we need someone who has political experience and also someone who has a strong business acumen and understands the role of economic development and how that plays into creating opportunities for the city and making it a place that people want to come to,” Muhammad said.
Maleek Jackson, who operates a boxing and fitness gym in Northern Liberties, said he’s committed to putting Domb in the Mayor’s Office because the candidate has helped him grow an anti-violence program — the Azzim Dukes Initiative — he started a couple years ago in memory of his younger brother Azzim, who was shot and killed in 2010 at the age of 17.
“We care about the same things within the same community of people,” said Jackson. “We need someone in office who’s going to fight for the city.”
Five days a week, Jackson trains students from E.M. Stanton Middle School, where Azzim once attended, in the art of boxing. Classes are meant for inner city youth whose parents face financial hardship and are aimed at getting kids off the streets. Jackson said he has received no support for the program from the Kenney administration, nor any of the $150-200 million the city spends on anti-violence programs.
A financial watchdog during his time on Council, Domb said a significant portion of the money the city spends on anti-violence is wasted. That will change if he’s elected mayor, he said.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.