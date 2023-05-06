The city is in a leadership crisis and Allan Domb said his experience in the private sector and government makes him qualified to be the next chief executive officer of Philadelphia.
A former City Council member and real estate mogul, Domb, 68, has put at least $7 million of his own money into a campaign seeking to convince voters that he is the one for the job.
In fact, his spending triggered the so-called “millionaire’s provision,” by the city Board of Ethics, which doubles the contribution limits under city law.
In 2022, the Domb campaign also raised $729,000 from individual donors, according to Jared Leopold, a Domb campaign spokesperson.
“Allan is proud to have support from donors across the city who agree with his plan to take action on community safety and restore leadership to the mayor’s office,” Leopold said.
“Our city is in crisis, whether it’s a public safety crisis, whether it’s a good-paying-jobs crisis, education or poverty,” said Domb in a recent meeting with The Philadelphia Tribune editorial board. “All are in crisis. The biggest crisis in my opinion is leadership.”
According to Domb, his seven years on Council and 40 years in private industry, qualifies him to be mayor.
“The real question of who is qualified for the job to be the next leader of this city hasn’t really been focused on,” Domb said. “On Council, you are a legislator. As the CEO of the city of Philadelphia, you are now over a budget of $6 billion and tons of capital.”
In addition, the mayor manages a mostly union workforce of 25,000 potential employees, he said
“I say that because I think what makes me unique is that I’ve been on both sides. I built a business from scratch,” Domb said. “Then I went into Council, which is very different from the outside world. You have to bring people together and you have to build consensus.”
His business, Allan Domb Real Estate is estimated to have $400 million in properties in the city that are mostly condominiums. To avoid a conflict of interest, Domb has promised to turn over his ownership interests in the company to a group of investors headed by his son.
In addition, Domb said his financial assets would be placed in a blind trust and the real estate firm would be restricted from seeking zoning variances or new construction permits.
For his part, Domb said the two biggest issues in Philadelphia are poverty and education.
“I believe crime is the symptom of the issues of being in poverty and the lack of a good paying job, not having a good roof over your head,” Domb said. “Education is the cure. When you have a good education, you can get a good paying job. Then a house is affordable.”
So Domb said he wants to teach financial literacy with a component on homeownership in every school and would give teenagers in school the option of working one day of the week and getting credit for it, in order to teach responsibility and work ethic.
Meanwhile, homeownership in our city has dropped in the city, Domb said. It’s now below 50%. But the biggest drop in homeownership is within Black and brown communities, he said.
Domb supports an expansion of government loan funds and down-payment assistance programs to improve homeownership.
“We need to teach homeownership. There are two ways to build generational wealth homeownership and entrepreneurship,” Domb said. “Many entrepreneurs borrowed against their homes to start their businesses.”
For 95% of the people the U.S., their largest asset is their home, Domb said. Average wealth of a tenant is $4,000 to $6,000, he said. The average wealth of a homeowner is $200,000.
Nevertheless, these are long-term strategies. Many voters have said they want immediate steps to make them feel safe.
So Domb has a 10-point public safety plan, which he said he would implement in his first 100 days in office.
Some of them include: Declare a crime emergency on his first day in office; crack down on illegal guns; declare a public health emergency in Kensington to fight the drug problem; increase funding for police; expand programs to fight against violence based on race, religion or sexual orientation; get illegal vehicles off the street; and install cameras at every school.
According to Domb, he would fund these initiatives using money in the city’s surplus or rainy day fund, which is estimated at $619 million for fiscal year 2023.
But critics say the city’s rainy day fund is reserved for emergencies. But Domb and others argue that the city is in an emergency.
According to a recent survey by the Black Leadership PAC in Philadelphia, most African-American voters in the city said that public safety and crime are the most important issues to them.
“We need the mayoral candidates to speak to things that they care about like public safety,” said Brittany Smith, executive director of the Black Leadership PAC. “Focus on the basics and fix what is broken.”
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
