Robert Bynum, owner of South Restaurant and Jazz Club:

“It’s a little bitter sweet. We miss being at Relish, but we are certainly happy to have it at South,” Bynum said. “This location is a little more central, so we are pleased with it. It is a very nice turnout.”

City Council President Darrell Clarke:

“The turnout is slower than anticipated. I don’t know who that helps or hurts.”

Ryan Boyer, business manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council:

“I feel like the election is going well. We won’t know turn out numbers until later, but I feel confident that the most reliable base -- Black women will turn out and give us the first Black female mayor in history.”

City Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th District:

“We better pray that people already voted by mail or people are going to vote after work. This could be the largest vote by mail since the presidential race.”

With 10 candidates, some people had political overload, Jones said.

“There is a general numbness with the process.”

Jones predicted that this election will be won by one of the closest margins in history, it could 10,000 or less.

State Rep Malcolm Kenyatta, D-188th District:

“Whoever wins is going to have one of the toughest jobs to unite the city,” he said. “This is a tough race and the reality is before they even start thinking about what they want to do as mayor, they have to begin to heal the riffs that come with the campaign.”

According to Kenyatta, if the turnout figure ends up being low, then the Democratic Party is going to have to figure out how to improve the numbers by November, or next year when former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are on the ballot. “We are going to be in trouble,” Kenyatta said.

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-3rd District:

“I think it’s going well, the fact of the matter is that Cherelle is out there working every single day. She is not taking anything for granted. She understands that.”