A poll of Philadelphia voters by Emerson College and PHL17 reveals that four of the top mayoral candidates are close, but former City Councilmember Helen Gym has a slight lead and grocer Jeff Brown is in the fifth spot.
According to the survey of 600 voters, Gym has 21% of the vote if the election was held today, followed by former Councilmember Cherelle Parker and former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart with 18% each, real estate mogul Allan Domb with 14% and Jeff Brown with 10%.
With a margin of error of plus or minus 4%, the top four candidates are in a virtual tie. About 15% of likely voters remain undecided, the survey showed.
With the election being so close, political observers say the outcome will come down to the candidate’s “ground games,” or get-out-the-vote efforts, along with television commercials and mailers.
“This is an exciting race where there is no clear frontrunner,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, in a statement. “The top four candidates are within the poll’s margin of error, and could receive the most votes depending on demographic turnout.”
In the last three polls reported on by The Tribune, Parker has been in the top two in all, including in first place in her campaign’s poll by Brilliant Corners Research & Strategy released to the public. In the poll commissioned by the Committee of Seventy, Rhynhart was polling in first place, with Parker in second place.
In the Emerson poll, Parker was the first choice of voters concerned about crime, with 21%; followed by Domb, 20%; Rhynhart, 19%; Gym, 18%; and Brown, 14%.
“It is crime that people are worried about,” said Maurice Floyd, a political consultant. “Nothing else matters.”
The Emerson polling figures showed that crime is the number one concern for 46% of the voters; followed by education, 12%; followed by jobs, employment, affordable housing and the city budget, all polling at 7%.
When it comes to city finance, the poll showed that Rhynhart was the No. 1-one choice for voters with 31%; followed by Gym with 20% and Domb, 18%.
In addition, the survey showed that Parker is the top choice of Black voters with 35%. Rhynhart and Gym are splitting the white vote with 24% each. Domb has 21% of the vote, according to the poll.
According to the Emerson survey, age and educational background are major factors when it comes to voter’s choices for mayor.
For example, Gym is leading among voters under 50 years old, with 33%; with Rhynhart getting 23%.
By contrast, Parker is leading among those voters who are 50 years old or over, with 24%; followed by Domb, with 21%.
According to the poll, about 41% of voters with a college degree are supporting Gym; followed by Rhynhart, with 21%. Among voters with a high school diploma or less, Parker leads with 21%; followed by Rhynhart with 19%; and Gym with 11%.
When it comes to whom the voters trust on the subject of education, 29% of voters in the survey said Gym, and 22% said Parker. Both are former teachers.
Jeff Brown, who early on released an internal poll showing that he was leading in the race, seems to have fallen behind as a result of negative news stories related to allegations against a super PAC, or independent expenditure group supporting his campaign by the city ethics board, and other missteps.
The last two polls released to the public show him near the bottom of voter’s choices.
For instance, the Emerson poll taken between May 7 and May 9 revealed that Jeff Brown had the highest unfavorable rating of all of the candidates, with 39%; followed by Gym and Domb, 36%; Parker, 31%; and Rhynhart, 20%.
But Rhynhart had the highest favorability rating among the candidates with 60%; followed by Parker, 51%; Domb, 47%; Gym, 44%; and Brown, 35%.
Voters will cast their votes Tuesday for the nominees for their party and will choose a new mayor to replace Jim Kenney on Nov. 7. Kenney, who will finish his second term this year, cannot run for a third consecutive term, by law.
There are five top Democrats running. On the Republican side, former City Councilman and veteran David Oh is running unopposed.
So far, according to city campaign spending figures, this race for mayor will be the most expensive in history topping $30 million already, with the candidate’s campaigns the and super PACs supporting them. Only Domb doesn’t have one. But he has spent at least $10 million in the race. Brown is the only candidate who is using dark money in his campaign and has not identified many of those donors.
All of the top five candidates are actively running television commercials on network television, cable and the internet.
This makes union support important. Jeff Brown, Gym and Parker all have union backing. But Parker, with the support of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades, a coalition of 50 unions, along with other others, might have an advantage.
Gym also has support of a number of grass-root political groups.
Floyd, the long-time political operative, said the election now comes down to old-fashioned field operations such as knocking on doors and making telephone calls, to make sure candidates get their supporters to the polls to vote for them.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
