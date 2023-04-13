In a race that has been short on specific plans and even shorter on drama between the candidates, voters got both in quantity Tuesday night during the first televised debate of the mayoral primary campaign. Seven Democrats traded ideas and barbs at Temple’s Performing Arts Center on Fox 29’s 90-minute broadcast.

Five weeks before Philadelphians cast their ballots, the candidates took the opportunity to stand out with their visions for the city, discussing solutions for rampant crime, dilapidated schools, underwhelming governmental services, and uninspiring leadership.

Every Voice Every Vote

This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.

