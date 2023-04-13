Candidates participate in Philadelphia’s Next Mayor – Democratic Primary Debate on FOX 29 television Tuesday. Three of the seven participants are, from left, former City Councilmembers Allan Domb and Helen Gym with State Rep. Amen Brown. — Screenshot Fox 29
Candidates participate in Philadelphia’s Next Mayor – Democratic Primary Debate on FOX 29 television Tuesday. Four of the seven participants are, from left, former City Councilmembers Cherelle Parker and Derek Green; Jeff Brown, owner of a chain of grocery stores; and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
Mayoral candidate Jeff Brown has Ethics Board issues to contend with in the race. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Candidates participate in Philadelphia’s Next Mayor – Democratic Primary Debate on FOX 29 television Tuesday. Three of the seven participants are, from left, former City Councilmembers Allan Domb and Helen Gym with State Rep. Amen Brown. — Screenshot Fox 29
Candidates participate in Philadelphia’s Next Mayor – Democratic Primary Debate on FOX 29 television Tuesday. Four of the seven participants are, from left, former City Councilmembers Cherelle Parker and Derek Green; Jeff Brown, owner of a chain of grocery stores; and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
Seven Democratic candidates vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor face off on their first televised debate Tuesday at Temple’s Performing Arts Center. — ScreenshotS Fox 29
In a race that has been short on specific plans and even shorter on drama between the candidates, voters got both in quantity Tuesday night during the first televised debate of the mayoral primary campaign. Seven Democrats traded ideas and barbs at Temple’s Performing Arts Center on Fox 29’s 90-minute broadcast.
Five weeks before Philadelphians cast their ballots, the candidates took the opportunity to stand out with their visions for the city, discussing solutions for rampant crime, dilapidated schools, underwhelming governmental services, and uninspiring leadership.
While the race hasn’t yielded a clear-cut leader yet, grocer Jeff Brown received the most attacks from his opponents and, at times, a vocal audience. He did address the cease and desist order handed to a super PAC tied to his campaign Monday, after ducking reporters’ questions at a forum in the morning.
“I did not collude with them, and I think when we go to court that’ll be found out,” Brown said. “I think this is about the political establishment not wanting the change we so desperately need.
“I have a very long history here and one of the most significant reputations of constant integrity and caring for people. When it gets tried, I’ll win. This is a political hit job.”
The live audience was very engaged, despite the efforts of Jason Martinez and the Fox 29 team to keep things neutral. To their credit, the three panelists, all established names in Philadelphia news, asked hard-hitting questions and kept things moving at a brisk pace.
Tuesday night’s event featured more direct exchanges between candidates than previous forums, like state Rep. Amen Brown mentioning former Councilmember Helen Gym met with Sixers minority owner David Adelman, after her public opposition of the new arena proposed for Market East, and claiming the Sixers “tried to buy one of the candidates on the stage.” Gym acknowledged she met with Adelman but didn’t take any money.
Rep. Brown, who has skipped some forums in the past, was very active Tuesday night, sharing “my lived experiences qualify me” for the mayor’s office and saying he’s learned from being a victim of violence as a teen and his financial troubles as an adult. He continued his hard stance on crime, despite not supporting stop and frisk, and stating he’ll appoint a new police commissioner.
Regarding homelessness, he said, “We’re going to need to give people the option, either they’re gonna seek the services that the city and state are funding, voluntarily or involuntarily. We have to show people it’s not OK to live on the streets and we need to give them access to resources that the city, state, and federal government are funding.”
The candidates took a somewhat united stance against stop and frisk, noting courts disallowed it. However, former Councilmember Cherelle Parker differentiated that stops can legally search persons or vehicles, claiming the data collected from the officers will determine reasonable suspicion. She also called for more resources to help homeowners repair their properties and decried “reflexive opposition” to the new 76ers arena. Parker has won the endorsement of building trades unions.
Former Councilmember Derek Green suspended his mayoral campaign Thursday. Prior to stepping out of the race, he participated in Tuesday’s debate challenging Jeff Brown on multiple occasions, including the ethics violation that ran afoul of the independent board he helped create with legislation on City Council. Green told voters he wants to offer $20,000 signing bonuses to new police officers, mirroring the efforts in other cities that have reduced crime. He also said, “We need to change the culture and perspective of the police department,” mentioning the racial profiling he faced when leaving the District Attorney’s office one night during his tenure as a prosecutor.
Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart focused her answers on solutions to perpetual problems. She decried the random lottery that selects students for top-performing schools, saying “we can’t fix equity with a lottery.” She also claimed she could fix Kensington’s rampant drug use and sales with support from the community and called it a “disgrace the current administration has let it continue.” When asked for grades for Mayor Kenney, the candidates offered a range from C to F-.
Former Councilmember Allan Domb led with his efforts to fight crime, pledging to reduce homicides by 50% in his first term. He vowed to convene a public safety cabinet in the mayor’s office, consisting of law enforcement, university safety departments and other major stakeholders he will consult with weekly. However, he does not plan to call in the National Guard as a first step to reduce crime in the city.
While candidates provided answers on diverse topics, some responses did not address the questions. Gym was pressed to find an instance where she disagreed with the teachers’ union that endorsed her, and did not give an example. Rep. Brown discussed the tragic loss of Sgt. Fitzgerald but did not answer how he would improve safety around Temple’s campus. No one actually provided a solution for the rising rents around the city, posed by Temple’s student vice president Akshitha Ag. However, the candidates were unanimous in their final responses of the night, vowing to grease the poles for the next world championship celebration.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.