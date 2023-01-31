Mayoral candidate and former City Councilmember Helen Gym apologized late Monday night for attending an event at the Union League after protesting the private club last week.
Gym was among the protesters who called for a boycott of the club after the presentation of its Gold Medal, its highest honor, on Jan. 24 to controversial Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor has pushed his policies of restricting the teaching of racism and African-American history in Florida schools.
On her Twitter account @HelenGymPHL, Gym said, "Earlier this evening, I made a stop at the annual meeting of an event that I have attended in the past. It was a mistake. I apologize for attending.
"I have been very clear that I opposed the Union League’s honoring of Ron DeSantis. I have also made clear that the Union League has been problematic long before DeSantis’ appearance."
"I will continue to uphold the value that Philadelphia has no place for hate. I look forward to talking with Philadelphians about the City we want to build together."
Gym's attendance was noted by the Twitter account @nextphlmayor, which is attributed to Jeremy Blatstein, director of finance and design for Orens Brothers Real Estate, who tweeted, "Not even a week later, and Helen Gym is currently attending a cocktail party at the Union League…"
Gym was attending the General Building Contractors Association annual meeting. The group is one of the nation's oldest trade associations that promotes commercial construction in the region.
Rev. William Moore of Tenth Memorial Baptist Church in north Philadelphia helped organize the protest at the Union League.
“I was troubled and disturbed by the former council member’s actions given the fact that she was supportive of us protesting the award given to DeSantis,” Moore said. “For me it’s a matter of trust and conviction. As a Christian, I have to accept her apology.”
Nevertheless, given Gym’s reputation as an advocate for education and a former teacher, Moore said, it’s strange that she would go to the Union League after we were protesting DeSantis trying to “sanitize” our history.
Maurice Floyd, a political consultant who attended the protest at the Union League, described Gym's apology as "worthless."
“I think it sort of tells you the type of person she is,” Floyd said. “You say one thing but is doesn’t mean anything. Anyone who says it is OK, has a lot of explaining to do.”
During her address at the rally, Gym should have told people that she was invited to the event, but would not attend.
Many Black members of the club gave up their membership in protest and Black people were protesting the attacks against African American history by DeSantis, Floyd said.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
