Philadelphia mayoral candidate Maria Quiñones Sánchez, standing, suspended her campaign but is still pushing for her "Agenda Latina." She plans to endorse one of her rivals, but first wants to hear where they stand on her platform. —WHYY PHOTO
Despite suspending her mayoral campaign, Maria Quiñones Sánchez can still have a key impact on the race and her “Agenda Latina,” because of the more than $500,000 in her campaign account and a coveted block of Latino voters.
Shane Creamer, executive director of the Philadelphia Board of Ethics, said Quiñones Sánchez’s campaign committee, can give up to maximum contributions to other candidates running for any other city office.
“For example, if she chooses to support another mayoral candidate, she could give up to a max (doubled) contribution of $25,200,” Creamer said. “She could also make contributions to candidates in other races, up to the limits in those races.”
In a letter to her supporters Sunday, Quiñones Sánchez said she was “grateful” for the support her candidacy had gained.
“The opportunity to run for mayor was amazing,” Quiñones Sánchez said. “I met so many people eager to have strong and competent leadership – leadership that recognizes and values the work that Philadelphians do every day, in every neighborhood.”
But Quiñones Sánchez decried the “obnoxious money” in the race and called on support for public campaign financing, legislation which she advocated for as a council member.
According to the ethics board, millions of dollars have been raised by super PACs to support other candidates for mayor in this election, including Jeff Brown, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart.
“I decided to suspend my campaign but I still believe the Latino community can pick the next mayor,” Quiñones Sánchez said. “This will be a close election, and I am calling on all the campaigns to respond to the Agenda Latina. How will you govern and will it really be for all? Over the next few days I will decide if I am ready to endorse someone in this race, but I haven’t seen anything that makes me feel we are being included.”
A former Council member, Quiñones Sánchez represented the heavily Latino 7th District for about 14 years, which is now represented by her protégé and activist, Quetcy Lozado.
Already, at least two of her former Council colleagues on have reacted to the suspension of the Quiñones Sánchez campaign.
Mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker said on Twitter she wholeheartedly supports Quiñones Sánchez’s “Agenda Latina,” saying: “It has laid clear the agenda for the next Mayor and encompasses many of the priorities of our campaign. From my time in Council and on the campaign trial, I have had the opportunity to serve with Maria Sanchez and and watch her work up close. We share many of the same values like our fight for our neighborhoods and championing marginalized and underserved communities.”
Helen Gym, another candidate said on Twitter: “Before progressivism had a label, Maria Sanchez took on hard fights that transformed land and tax policy, delivered affordable housing & won income based water bills. Her Agenda Latina advances all of Philly + is urgently needed for Latino communities. Grateful for her work.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Latinos make up about 16% of Philadelphia residents and about 13% are registered to vote.
Some of issues in Quiñones Sánchez’s “Agenda Latina,” include representation of the Latino community in all aspects of government, including the mayor’s cabinet, boards, commissions, department appointments, along with more opportunities for Latino vendors and contractors.
Other items include improving language access. More than 146,000 city resident’s speak Spanish as their primary language, so civil service exams should offer Spanish materials; creating more affordable housing in Latino neighborhoods; support and expand subsidized housing programs in the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) pipeline in South Kensington; increase investment in public safety infrastructure, such as cameras and expand the roles of civilians in the police department to free up more police on the streets.
