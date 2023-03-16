Mayoral candidate Derek Green said Thursday he is calling on the city Ethics Board to complete any investigation of grocer Jeff Brown’s campaign and make the findings public before the May 16 primary.
Former Council member Green, who is also lawyer, made his comments outside City Hall, right after the City Council meeting.
Green cited a recent published report that quoted a political campaign consultant, who said she was contacted by the Philadelphia Ethics Board looking into the Jeff Brown campaign.
Brown's campaign has at least one super PAC's support.
“As a member of City Council, I pushed for public financing of campaigns,” said Green, who said he helped to draft ethics reform and other election reform legislation.
“We have to get money out of elections,” Green said. “People are not participating in elections like they should. Our turn out unfortunately may be 25-to-28% of the vote in the May 16 primary. One of the big issues that people talk about is the money involved in the political process. It’s a barrier for people to get involved and it’s a barrier for people to participate. As mayor, I will continue to push for those reforms.”
Shane Creamer, Ethics Board executive director, said he could neither confirm nor deny any investigation into the Brown campaign, as a matter of policy.
But Creamer said the conclusion of any investigation takes time.
“It depends on the facts, when we get the complaint and it depends on how hard they fight us,” Creamer said. “Pretty much every election you find settlements before the primary and before the general. But then you will find some after the general election sometimes long after the general.”
For example, the Ethics Board’s very first settlement agreement was on April 17, with former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah about a month before the primary, in the 2007 mayor’s race.
A Brown campaign spokesman said in a statement: “We’re precluded from commenting on the matter. What we can say is that Jeff is clearly the front-runner, and it’s obvious the other candidates know it. It’s important to remember that this criticism comes from individuals who have presided over one of the most rapid declines in our city’s history. While they’re taking potshots at our successes to try to distract from their failures, we’ll continue to share real solutions and our message of change with the people of Philadelphia.”
Green joins several other City Council members who have resigned for mayor, including Allan Domb, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, Maria Quiñones-Sánchez and Republican David Oh.
In addition to Jeff Brown, other candidates for mayor are: the Rev. Warren Bloom; state Rep. Amen Brown, retired Municipal Court Judge James DeLeon and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
The candidates seek to replace Jim Kenney, who is winding up his second term and is prohibited by law from running for a third consecutive term. On Nov. 7, voters will choose a new mayor. But because of the 7-1 Democratic advantage over Republican voters, the mayor’s race will likely be decided in the May primary when parties nominate their candidates.
In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the free speech clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting independent expenditures for political campaigns by corporations, such as non-profit groups, unions, and other organizations, also known as super political action committees (PACs). This allows the super PACs to raise an unlimited amount of money.
But Creamer said that if the super PACs are found to have coordinated with a campaign, then it can be considered corruption under the law and they would be considered in-kind campaign contributions, subject to Philadelphia campaign finance limits.
Two types of coordination between campaigns and super PACs include what is known as “hand in glove” where there is direct communication and another is a“nod and a wink,” also known as “red boxing,” where campaigns sometimes leave cryptic notes in a red box on their website, saying things like “the public needs to hear about a particular subject” code for radio ads, or “the public needs to see a particular issue,” code for television commercials. There are also codes for online campaign materials.
Meanwhile, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, introduced a resolution Thursday calling on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to join Gov. Josh Shapiro’s call during his budget address to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, up from $7.25.
About 30 nearby states, such as New Jersey and West Virginia have higher minimum wages than the commonwealth.
According to Johnson, about a million state residents — mostly in the food and beverage industries — still make minimum wage. “That is a million too many,” he said.
