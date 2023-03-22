You have exhausted your free article views for this month. Please press the "subscribe" button below and see our introductory price of $0.10 per week for 10 weeks. Otherwise, we look forward to seeing you next month.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
articles remaining of for this month
Thank you for reading the Tribune. If you would like to enjoy unlimited access, click the Subscribe button and select an offer. If you are already a subscriber, Register to activate your digital account.
articles remaining of for this month
Thank you for reading the Tribune. If you would like to enjoy unlimited access, click the Subscribe button and select an offer. If you are already a subscriber, Register to activate your digital account.
Cherelle Parker’s mayoral campaign got a boost from the endorsement of the regional carpenter’s union, which is expected to bring campaign dollars and a highly engaged membership to the table.
“With her values, her work ethic and her understanding of the struggles of working people, we just feel as though she is the best candidate,” said William Sproule, executive secretary-treasurer of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EASRCC). “In her tenure at City Council, she’s always looked out for working people, as well as elevating folks to be able to enjoy those types of pathways for careers in the construction industry. We are going out there to work hard to get that done.”
EASRCC represents more than 41,000 members in Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania including over 10,000 in Greater Philadelphia.
The union made its announcement Tuesday.
For her part, Parker said on her Twitter feed: “I am incredibly proud to announce that I’ve been endorsed by @EASCarpenters! It is an honor to have yet another strong union and it’s members by my side on this journey, looking forward to putting on my chucks and pounding the pavement together!”
According to Sproule, even though the union was leaning towards Parker, it gave all the other candidates for mayor an opportunity to sit down with its political team and senior leadership to make their case.
“At the end of the deal, Cherelle had gone up to our biggest Local 158 and spoke to the membership. The feedback I got from the local manager that handles Philadelphia and our team and members was, everybody would love to see Cherelle as our 100th mayor in Philadelphia and the first African American woman mayor of Philadelphia,” Sproule said. “Wouldn’t that be something extremely significant?”
The endorsement by the politically powerful carpenters union follows another big labor endorsement of Parker by the Philadelphia Building Trades, a coalition of 50 unions involved in the construction industry in February. In a crowded race of a dozen candidates labor support could help tip the balance for any candidate.
In March, Parker’s campaign received the endorsement of the 12,000-member Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ.
Union support can also translate into campaign contributions from their political action committees or PACs and union membership often volunteer their manpower to candidates they support.
According the her campaign report filed with the City Ethics Board, her People for Parker campaign has already received thousands of dollars from the Carpenters, Electricians, Brick Layers and Laborer’s union PACs.
“Our members will be mobilized and they are going to be out there to send a message to other potential voters that Ms. Parker is definitely an excellent candidate and we want people to consider voting for her in the primary,” Sproule said.
Meanwhile, other mayoral candidates with significant labor support include Grocer Jeff Brown and former Councilmember Helen Gym.
For example, in February, Gym landed two labor endorsements, UNITE HERE, a hotel and food service workers union and District Council 47, which represent city workers and other sectors.
Previously, Gym, a former teacher, won the endorsement of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the Working Families Party.
Jeff Brown recently landed the AFSME District Council 33 of mostly blue collar workers. And Brown also has the support of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 1776, led by President Wendell Young IV, along with several other UFCW locals. Young represents workers at Brown’s stores.
Jeff Brown has also received the support of the Transport Workers Union Local 234 and the Teamsters Joint Council 53.
“The one thing that we knew going into this is that Cherelle Parker has always been there for the carpenters, going back to her tenure in Harrisburg as a representative and that was before I was in the leadership role, that I am in now,” Sproule said. “She’s always been there for our organization and our members acknowledge that.”
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.