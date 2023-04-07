Mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker appears to be gaining momentum by systematically building a diverse coalition to move her campaign closer to victory on May 16.
Parker, 50, of Mount Airy, starts with her base in the Northwest section of the city. It is an area with mostly African American residents who consistently vote in huge numbers on election day.
In an interview with the Tribune editorial board last week, Parker, who was born in North Philadelphia, said she will fight for votes from every demographic in the city.
For one thing, no matter what section of the city you live in, we all want the same things, Parker said.
“We are not conceding any demographic. A Parker Administration is going to shepherd in a safer, cleaner and greener city that will provide access to economic opportunity for all,” Parker said. “I think my real life lived experience closely mirrors those who are feeling the most pain in our city right now. So, to use my professional experience… to help close the gap between the haves and have not’s, is something that is deeply personal to me.”
In March, Parker began adding to her base with endorsements from strong union allies, such as the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades, a powerful coalition of about 50 unions representing thousands of members, headed by Ryan Boyer. The group includes unions such as carpenters, electricians, steelworkers and laborer’s, who have helped elect mayors in the past, including Mayor Jim Kenney and former mayor John Street.
She has also endorsements from the Philadelphia chapter of the National Organization of Women and Communication Workers of America (CWA) in the city.
In addition, this week, Parker was endorsed by a coalition of influential ward leaders and elected officials from three different parts of the city: The Northeast, North and West Philadelphia.
The Northeast group included about a dozen ward leaders, along with City Council member Mike Driscoll, D.-6th, and State Sen. Jimmy Dillon, (D-5th). Parker is the leader of the 50th ward.
The West Philadelphia group included State Sen. Vincent Hughes, (D-7th); Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th and State Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-192nd. The North Philadelphia group was State Sen. Sharif Street, D,-3rd, chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, State Sen. Tina Tartaglione, D.-2nd, retired State Sen. Shirley Kitchen, along with State Reps. Donna Bullock, D.-195th, Jose Giral, D-180th, Darisha Parker, D.-198th, Stephen Kinsey, D.-201st, and former State Rep. Angel Cruz.
“That shows that she has significant support in the Northeast, and other parts of the city,” said Maurice Floyd, a long-time political operative. “Her support reaches further than the Northwest.”
If those groups can deliver votes for her, it would help her numbers in those sections of the city, Floyd said.
In the last few weeks, Parker’s campaign has gained momentum as it has joined the others on the airwaves, with television commercials. They have focused on her background, experience and public safety plan, which calls for adding 300 police officers — 30 in each Council district — to focus specifically on community policing on foot patrols and bicycles, along with more funds for cameras and the 911 system.
Under Parker’s education plan, city schools would open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. with before- and after-school enrichment that would include instruction in financial literacy, life sciences biotechnology, coding. There would also be a form of year-round schooling.
Parker said she would partner with the Building Trades to offer apprenticeship programs in the schools and seek their help in building 30,000 new units of affordable housing and also help to repair existing housing stock.
To support minority owned businesses, Parker said she would work with groups like The Enterprise Center to provide technical support and also create and support funds to provide much needed capital for Black and brown businesses.
During her tenure in Council, where she also rose to the No. 2 position as majority leader, Parker advocated for creating a new position of public safety officer, to direct traffic and help to remove abandoned cars. This will help free up more police officers to fight crime. Last month, the first group graduated.
As part of that effort, council won an arbitration awarded that allows the city to hire civilians to do civilian jobs that previously had been done by police officers. The employees would be outside of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5’s representation.
A former teacher, Parker is a graduate of Lincoln University and earned a master’s degree from University of Pennsylvania.
Parker was mentored by retired City Council member Marian Tasco, one of the people who helped to build the Northwest Coalition, a group of elected officials and political activists in that part of the city, which includes U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, who also has endorsed Parker.
Parker subsequently succeeded Tasco in the 9th District.
Between 2005 and 2015, Parker was a state legislator, representing the 200th district and was elected chair of the Philadelphia delegation in 2011.
Despite serving in the state house while the Republicans controlled both chambers and the governor’s office, Parker managed to get key pieces of legislation passed that was important to the city.
For example in 2014, Parker helped to pass a $2 a pack city tax on cigarettes that prevented huge layoffs of teachers and other personnel in the school district.
“I had to do it with my Republican colleagues and figure out a way to reach much needed compromise in a highly partisan environment,” Parker said. “I am very proud of the fact that we were able to deliver for the city of Philadelphia.”
In addition, Parker helped to pass legislation creating the Longtime Owner Occupants Program (LOOP) which provides tax relief for Philadelphia homeowners and helps to prevent gentrification.
“I am proud that I was able to forge relationships and build coalitions with people who quite frankly without their relationships and support I would not have been able to yield the affirmative responses that we able to get,” Parker said.
“Everybody would love to see Cherelle as our 100th mayor in Philadelphia and the first African-American woman mayor of Philadelphia,” said William Sproule, executive secretary-treasurer.
of the 41,000 member Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EASRCC). “Wouldn’t that be something extremely significant?”
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
