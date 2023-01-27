Jeff Brown, mayoral candidate and supermarket owner, said Friday that his positions on the police budget, the city district attorney and the city’s driving equality law have been consistent.
In an interview with The Tribune, Brown denied local news reports that he said different things on those issues in campaign stops in West Philadelphia and the Northeast.
But Brown said he should have spoken to Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, the author of the driving equality bill, first before responding to a question about the bill. It seeks to reduce racial disparities in police stops by prohibiting stops for minor offenses like broken taillights or expired registration.
“I did call the councilman and apologize. I have been friends with Isaiah Thomas prior to him becoming a council person," Brown said. "I have a great deal of respect for him and that legislation. I am adamantly against stop-and-frisk. I think it is racist and illegal and this is the next extension of that.”
But Brown said he disagrees with the provision that took away the authority of police to stop a driver for an unregistered vehicle.
“If it is unregistered, it’s probably uninsured,” Brown said. “Why is a person driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle? I think it could lead to unintended consequences and other crimes. We have a crime problem and people are dying.
“I think the legislation is good, but it is my job to question things,” Brown said. “The only thing that I regret is that I responded to a question without meeting with the councilman first. If I had to do it again I wouldn’t do it like that.”
Asked about his position on the $788 million police budget for the 2023 fiscal year that began July 1, Brown said: “I have consistently said I oppose the idea of defunding the police. I believe we need to fill roughly 1,500 police positions because of turnover and people retiring or people out on worker's comp issues. That’s one of our violence problems. We are incredibly understaffed.”
Brown said some problems in the Police Department are leadership issues.
“I also think if you filled those positions it would save us money, because we are burning overtime and forcing people into overtime. I don’t think money is the issue or the budget,” Brown said. “I think we could use that savings to pay for the new staff and upgrade technology.”
Meanwhile, Brown said that while he doesn’t agree 100% with all of the policies of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, they agree on most of the criminal justice reforms Krasner has promoted.
“I have a good enough rapport with him that I can tell him. I’ve known Larry Krasner for a long time and have worked with him,” Brown said. “I believe we did need to reform our criminal justice system. There have been problems with mass incarceration. Even if we can’t agree I would still work on the things that we can agree on.”
Brown, who owns a dozen supermarkets, said his company employs about 500 citizens who were formerly incarcerated.
Brown said Krasner was elected by a wide margin and that if Brown were elected mayor, Krasner would likely still be the DA.
According to Brown, his company participates in two diversion programs with the DA’s office, one for non-violent offenders who were protesting against the police murder of George Floyd in 2020 and another program related to a non-profit that he and his wife founded.
“Sometimes there’s a person that made a mistake and Larry says to them if you can get your life together we won’t prosecute you and you won’t have a record,” Brown said. “We work with them to help them turn their lives around so they won’t have a record.”
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
