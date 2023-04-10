On Monday, Common Pleas Court Judge Joshua Roberts granted a Board of Ethics request and ordered two super PACs supporting Jeff Brown's Philadelphia mayoral campaign to temporarily cease all spending in the race
The action came on the same day as an emergency petition filed in Common Pleas Court by the Board of Ethics seeking to force the super PACs, known as independent expenditure groups — For a Better Philadelphia, a nonprofit and For a Better Philadelphia PAC — to immediately cease and desist all spending on the 2023 mayoral election, until a hearing scheduled for April 24.
A super PAC is a political action committee that may raise and spend unlimited amounts of money, including from corporations and unions, to campaign independently for candidates.
This action temporarily stops the super PACs from spending on television campaign commercials and other expenses like campaign mailers.
In addition, the Board of Ethics is seeking civil monetary penalties. Already, the super PACs have been fined $160,000.
The Board of Ethics has accused Jeff Brown’s campaign for mayor of illegally coordinating with two super PACs in order to circumvent Philadelphia’s annual campaign finance limits.
According to the filing, an investigation by the board found extensive evidence that the groups coordinated with the Brown campaign.
For example, the board alleges that Brown helped raise millions of dollars on behalf of the super PACs, who in turn used that money to support Brown’s campaign.
Since Brown solicited those funds for the super PACs and directed those funds to them , within 12 months prior to the 2023 Democratic primary election for mayor, all of the past and future funds raised by the super PACs, are by city finance law, considered to be coordinated with the Brown campaign and are therefore in-kind contributions to his campaign and subject to the city’s campaign contribution limits.
“The board alleges that all of nearly all of the expenditure reported by the Respondents exceed the annual contribution limits for both 2022 and 2023 and that immediate emergency relief is needed to stop continuing violations,” it said in a news release.
For example, according to the court filing an August 2 event held by For a Better Philadelphia, featured Brown as a keynote speaker and charged $100,000 person. In addition, Brown helped to plan and invite guests, along with soliciting and directing funds to the super PACs.
Kyle Anderson, a spokesman for Jeff Brown’s campaign described the court filing, as a “disagreement on campaign finance” between lawyers.
“The bottom line is that Jeff is fighting for change and a new direction for Philadelphia and that message is resonating,” Anderson said. “We have complied with the law and neither we, nor the voters will be distracted by this nonsense.”
Super PACs have wide latitude on when and if contributors to their funds can be identified under federal laws governing PACs, but the city prohibits them from coordinating with individual campaigns, which is considered to be corruption.
Super PACs for Brown have raised at least $3 million and most of those donors will not be identified because they were funneled through a nonprofit super PAC, which allows it.
According to the Board of Ethics, millions of dollars have been raised by super PACs to support other candidates for mayor in this election, including Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart.
