In a crowded Democratic primary for mayor filled with candidates with impressive resumes, James DeLeon actually has the most years of government service in the field. As a municipal judge for 34 years in the city, he brings a different set of experiences and solutions to the race.
His platform has focused around ways to confront Philadelphia’s quality of life issues, from violent crime to poor delivery of services, with a “Local Incident Management System” based around FEMA’s (Federal Emergency Management Agency) responses to natural disasters and other emergencies.
He said he sees the new office of Director of Public Safety in charge of this new strategy, trained by FEMA’s system, and able to use the same protocols and responses on a smaller, more targeted scale.
“I would declare all gun violence in the city a Dramatic Incident as a total,” he said in an interview in April. “That would enact the LIMS program that the city government would use to combat gun violence in allowing the necessary responders, enabling them to more efficiently manage the root causes of gun violence.”
DeLeon points to youth lashing out while struggling through poverty as one of the main causes. He’s seen that from his days on the municipal bench. Twice he’s served as a supervising judge, where he helped create diversionary programs and community court to combat surges in homicides, in the mid-1990s following the city’s then-record rates, again 10 years ago under then-Mayor Michael Nutter.
Plans to address gun violence include possible social media bans for those charged, which is an area he and others have identified as a way that disputes get escalated into homicides, especially those involving innocent bystanders or those connected to combatants. While he has advocated for community “buffers” to help de-escalate conflicts and limit law enforcement involvement with citizens having mental health episodes, DeLeon also wants to address problems facing the Police Department.
“They’re demoralized, they’re down a lot of officers, they don’t have certain equipment that they need, the telephone they have is down, not adequate,” he said about the police. “We need a study of what do we need to modernize this force. We know we don’t have the money to give them the full modernization at once, but what would be the things that are needed for the citizens, like homicide? The families of the homicide victims, they want more access as to what’s going on in the case concerning their loved ones. We want to be able to set up a system that gives them the information in a better manner.”
Concerning the beleaguered Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, DeLeon remarked, “She hasn’t had a mutiny, she’s kept it together.”
DeLeon was also complimentary of often-criticized District Attorney Larry Krasner. “I don’t have a problem with Larry Krasner. He’s a reasonable person.”
However, DeLeon was critical of City Council and the current mayor, who he accused of not consulting judges in their efforts to curb gun violence. He acknowledged the breakdown in relations between the city’s top executive and the district attorney.
“It’s a lack of cooperation, coordination, and leadership,” DeLeon said of the problems surrounding the major branches of local government. “You have a dysfunctional City Council for the past four years that has refused to go en masse to the Mayor’s office and have a conversation with him on how to go about reducing crime. And then you have the same councilmembers that do that decide, en masse, that they’re going to leave City Council and run for Mayor. And then you have a dysfunctional mayor, when it comes to recognizing the crises that we’re in and what needed to be done in order to subdue it because he’s in a fight with the district attorney, where he doesn’t want to talk to the district attorney.
“Now at the same time you have a dysfunctional Council, and a dysfunctional Mayor, neither of these two, the legislative or the executive, ever go over to the judicial and to ask, what do you think? That’s the most amazing thing of all. None of the organizations that have put themselves forward as thinkers of how to go about stopping gun violence in the city, not a single one of them, ever went over to the court system to ask the leaders of the court system to ask, what do they think can be done to reduce crime, to reduce gun violence, but yet when the police are making their arrest, however they do it, everyone one of them that the District Attorney decides to prosecute, goes right over to the court.”
DeLeon has worked with City Council in the past, serving on a committee to address gun violence in 2017 led by Curtis Jones, Jr. He is the lone judge to serve in such a capacity. DeLeon also worked with former state Sen. and Lt. Gov. Mike Stack on Pathway to Pardons, part of an effort to reduce recidivism.
DeLeon grew up in Philadelphia, graduated from West Catholic, and has lived through many cycles of violence. He faced it firsthand during a shootout in Washington, D.C. during his undergraduate years at Howard University. He supports “neighbors helping neighbors” to fight the bloodshed, noting the city has $800 million to spend from federal programs that must be allocated by fiscal year 2024-25. He’s advocated for more services to victims’ families, supporting the efforts of groups like Mothers in Charge.
