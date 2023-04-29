An activist, City Council member and teacher, Helen Gym said she is running for mayor because Philadelphia needs a transformation.
“Other candidates may be running for office, but I’m actually trying to change the way people live in this city,” Gym said.
She made her comments this week at an editorial board meeting of The Philadelphia Tribune.
As a Council member, Gym advocated for legislation that stopped evictions during the pandemic and provide clean water for the school district and create mobile mental health units to respond to crises.
“Safer communities are ones that are clean and vibrant,” Gym said. “Safe youth are those who are educated and supported year-round and safe neighbors are ones who believe that housing, health care and real economic opportunities are a right and that’s what mayors have to deliver.”
Gym said she would declare a state of emergency on gun violence to order to coordinate mental service and other services to help stop the violence.
“In this conversation where we are having much dialogue about what it means to be safe,” Gym said. “I believe the violence in this city is rooted in disinvestment and so safety in this city has to be rooted in investment.”
So Gym said she wants to investment $10 billion to modernize the schools in what she calls a “a new deal” and provide guaranteed summer jobs for teenagers in targeted areas. She also wants literacy coaches in the schools and better efforts to fight truancy.
Critics have said she has not been clear on how she would pay for it.
For her part, Gym said the School District of Philadelphia already has plans to spend $2.5 billion over the next four years.
“The city should match it,” Gym said. “You don’t have borrow all of it at once.” In addition, Gym said she would seek financing from major institutions in the city, who want to see the city grow.
In 2015, Gym was elected to City Council and became the first Asian-American female to join the body. She resigned to run for mayor in 2022. There has never been a female mayor in Philadelphia.
Gym lives in Center City, along with fellow candidates Jeff Brown, whose family owns several supermarkets; Allan Domb, real estate mogul and Rebecca Rhynhart, former city controller.
State Rep. Rick Krajewski, D-188th District, added himself to her supporters this week.
“The progressive movement is united around Helen Gym and I’m excited to personally lend my voice to that support,” Krajewski said. “Working with Helen, I’ve seen her drive and follow through when taking on our city’s biggest and most intractable problems. Whether it’s fighting for housing for all or making sure our most vulnerable children have the education and school facilities they deserve, Helen has shown that she is unafraid to dream big and fight for her vision.”
Gym’s campaign has the backing of several labor unions, along with groups such as the Working Families Party, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, UNITE HERE Philadelphia, American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees-District Council 47, AFT Pennsylvania, Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance and Teamsters BMWED.
In addition, her campaign has generated some star power. On Thursday, Gym received the endorsement of actor and activist Mark Ruffalo, who appeared as “the Hulk” in Marvel projects; the Jane Fonda Climate PAC; Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-New York.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.