As mayoral candidate Helen Gym was endorsed by a Teamsters union, she was condemned by the United Democratic Ward Leaders of Color over her appearance at the Union League days after protesting there.
On Friday, Gym was endorsed by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED). The union represents about 1,000 rail workers in the Philadelphia area.
“The BMWED proudly supports Helen Gym in her race for Mayor of Philadelphia,” said the union's general chairperson Anthony Sessa. “Helen is the ideal person to take on this responsibility, as she has spent a significant part of her life fighting for better working and living conditions for the people of Philadelphia.”
For her part, Gym said she was honored to have the union’s endorsement.
“BMWED and I have stood together since 2015 and worked tirelessly for affordable housing, safe schools, strong worker protections and a union way of life,” Gym said. “As mayor, I look forward to continuing to partner with BMWED to make Philadelphia a safer and more livable, affordable city for their members and all working people who call our city home.”
If elected, Gym would be the first woman and first Asian-American mayor.
On Jan. 24, Gym, a former City Council member joined protesters at the Union League on South Broad Street, who called for a boycott of the private club after it presented its Gold Medal, its highest honor, to controversial Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has used his powers as the state’s chief executive to restrict and prohibit the teaching of African-American history in the state’s schools.
Just three days later, Gym was videotaped attending an event at the private club given by the General Building Contractors Association, a trade group. The videotape was posted online.
Late Monday, Gym apologized, on her Twitter social media account.
"Earlier this evening, I made a stop at the annual meeting of an event that I have attended in the past. It was a mistake. I apologize for attending,” Gym said. "I have been very clear that I opposed the Union League’s honoring of Ron DeSantis. I have also made clear that the Union League has been problematic long before DeSantis’ appearance. I will continue to uphold the value that Philadelphia has no place for hate. I look forward to talking with Philadelphians about the city we want to build together."
In a letter released to the media, the United Democratic Ward Leaders of Color, (UDWLC) said:
“It is with great disappointment that we issue the following statement. We the United Democratic Ward Leaders of Color, condemn former Councilmember Helen Gym’s attendance at an event yesterday (Monday) after she ‘vigorously’ protested the Union League just 3 days before. Based on these actions and her refusal to attend the recent UDWLC’s meetings with mayoral candidates, we unequivocally and unanimously state that her blatant hypocrisy draws significant concern, making her judgement around issues related to Black and Brown communities highly questionable. Her actions are a slap in the face to true democracy.”
Organizers and others who attended the protest have criticized Gym, as well.
The Rev. William Moore of Tenth Memorial Baptist Church in North Philadelphia is one of the organizers of the protest at the Union League.
“I was troubled and disturbed by the former Council member’s actions given the fact that she was supportive of us protesting the award given to DeSantis,” Moore said. “For me it’s a matter of trust and conviction. As a Christian, I have to accept her apology.”
Last week, Gym, 54, won the endorsement of the Working Families Party, which supported and helped to launch her city council career. A former teacher, Gym was also previously endorsed by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance, a statewide advocacy group for Asian Americans.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
