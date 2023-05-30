One week after the most expensive mayoral primary in history, the Democratic candidates gathered for breakfast off Lancaster Avenue and showed a unified front for the winner, former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker. Many have begun to refer to her as “Madame Mayor” and “Mayor-to-be,” despite the nominee’s insistence they not do that.

At least one other person with experience in Philadelphia government is refusing to offer her the title just yet: David Oh, the Republican nominee who will oppose her in November’s general election.

This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.

