Democratic mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart announced former Mayor Michael A. Nutter’s endorsement of her campaign to become the 100th mayor of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon outside City Hall.
"I don't think there's ever been a candidate endorsed by two former mayors," Nutter said during the announcement. He was referencing former Mayor John Street's backing of Rhynhart in January.
“Mayor Nutter is the person who hired me into city government from the private sector back in 2008,” Rhynhart said.
“As city treasurer from 2008 to November 2010 (under Nutter), I navigated the city’s cash flow through the financial crisis. As Budget Director I learned the city’s budget inside and out, working with city departments and City Council, to get things done. Working in his administration was one of the key experiences that has prepared me for the role of mayor and I’m honored to earn his endorsement today.”
“Rebecca Rhynhart not only has the best qualifications to excel in the role of mayor, she also has the courage to take on our city’s greatest challenges and make sure that the people of Philadelphia come out on top,” Nutter said. “I hired her as a key member of my administration and now I’m encouraging the voters of Philadelphia to hire Rebecca to serve as our next mayor.”
“Rebecca has now earned the support of two of Philadelphia’s previous mayors,” said Rhynhart campaign manager Kellan White. “This fact demonstrates that, even in a crowded field, her qualifications and leadership style stands out to those who have done the job.”
When asked about known reports that he didn't get along with Street, but shared this support of Rhynhart, Nutter said, "If I only met with those I liked, I'd have a lot of time on my hands."
Former Mayor Ed Rendell is expected to also endorse Rhynhart as the city's chief executive. When he backed Rhynhart for city controller in 2017, he called her "supremely qualified."
Rhynhart resigned as City Controller in October to run for mayor.
There has never been a female mayor in the city, but four are running for the office this year.
