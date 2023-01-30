The Working Families Party, which helped launch Helen Gym’s City Council career in 2015, on Monday endorsed her for mayor, citing her role as an activist, organizer and legislator.
“Today is a special and historic day for Philadelphia because of the Pennsylvania Working Families Party’s mayoral endorsement of Helen Gym,” said the Rev. Nicholas O’Rourke, WFP Mid-Atlantic senior strategist. “We are at a critical moment for our city. We face a housing crisis, a climate crisis and a gun violence crisis. We need a leader in this office like Helen willing to address these crises and these crimes head on.”
O’Rourke, who is also a candidate for City Council, made his comments at a news conference on the north side of the City Hall courtyard.
In 2019, the Working Families Party or WFP made history when party member Kendra Brooks won an at-large seat reserved for the minority party, which had historically been the Republicans.
“She (Gym) hasn’t been afraid to take on the big fights,” Brooks said. “We will be organizing all across the city in the next couple of months. I will work tirelessly to ensure her victory.”
Gym has been a champion of working families for a long time, Brooks said.
“We have proved we can organize, we have proved we can legislate, now it’s time to prove we can govern. That why the mayoral election means so much,” Gym said. “In 2023, I want the eyes of the nation to be on Philadelphia, to show what a just and safe city looks like. It’s important for us to lead with hope and opportunity and a vision for the future.”
When she was elected to City Council in 2015, Gym said: “I promised that we would not only win an election, but build a stronger city.”
According to Gym, on her first day as mayor, she would declare a state of emergency to deal with the gun violence crisis and seek the remove illegal guns from the streets.
Gym also picked up the endorsements of Neighborhood Networks, which describes itself as an independent progressive political group; Reclaim Philadelphia, which advocates for the multiracial working class; and 215 People’s Alliance, which is under the umbrella of WFP.
Last week, Gym, a former teacher, was endorsed by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.
“Helen is our clear choice,” said Dallas Herbert, a People’s Alliance steering committee member and WFP state committee member, who cited Gym’s two decades of political organizing. “The Working Families Party is going to oust the Republicans from the city of Philadelphia.”
In November, Gym resigned from Council to run for mayor, joining several other colleagues who resigned earlier this year to run for the city’s top office, including Derek Green, real estate mogul Allan Domb, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sánchez.
The former Council members are joined in a crowded field for mayor by state Rep. Amen Brown, D-10th District; Jeff Brown (no relation) owner of about a dozen supermarkets; James DeLeon, a retired city judge; the Rev. Warren Bloom; and Rebecca Rhynhart, former city controller, who was endorsed this month by former two-term mayor John F. Street.
All are Democrats, and because of the huge advantage of Democrats over Republicans in the city, the winner of the May 16 primary will likely be the next mayor.
Philadelphia voters will choose a mayor to replace Jim Kenney on Nov. 7. He will have completed his second term and is prohibited by law from a third consecutive mayoral term.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.