Members of the disabled community asked questions and heard answers from Philadelphia’s mayoral candidates Wednesday afternoon. Liberty Resources in Center City hosted the event, led by Disability Pride PA’s REVUp (Register, Education, Vote, Use Your Power) Philly Coalition.
The event only drew four of the hopefuls to the offices on North 8th Street, despite organizers noting they sent out invitations in February. Jeff Brown, James DeLeon, and Rebecca Rhynhart joined Republican David Oh, who runs unopposed, for Wednesday afternoon’s event. Helen Gym sent her political director Lee Owens due to “scheduling conflicts.”
REVUp member Lauren Alden moderated the event and set the stakes at the beginning, saying the city’s 250,000 disabled residents, the largest share of any big city in the United States, are a key voting bloc and wants “a mayor who understands that accessibility is an integral piece of the puzzle that makes a city thrive.”
“We are talking about access to accessible, affordable housing, accessible, affordable health care, access to sign language interpreters, access to vote independently, access to affordable healthy food, access to quality behavioral medical health care services through Medicaid,” Alden listed as major concerns. “We want people who use wheelchairs to not roll out into the street everyday and risk their lives, we want safe sidewalks. We’re asking to have a mayor who understands that access is a civil right.”
Wednesday afternoon gave candidates more time to answer questions (three minutes) and most stuck with discussing the main points of their campaigns as they pertained to the questions. Some of the topics forced responses that exited the comfort zone or points mentioned in previous forums, leading to more personal stories and critical examinations of scenarios that many may not consider but so many face everyday.
Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart focused her answers around her experience under the past two mayors, including her previous office. She brought up plans to provide more affordable housing by developing vacant properties, activating the Emergency Operations Department to confront the constant gun violence, and getting more collaboration from governmental departments to better run programs. Perhaps more importantly, every answer included acknowledgement of working with members of the disabled community and consulting them on the issues that most affect their lives. Her desire to engage these stakeholders made the most impact to those commenting on the livestream.
“I would look to the disability community to help me pick that training, decide upon that training, because I want to hear your lived experience and interaction with the police, to determine what is the best training, and then I want to talk with experts to make sure that the training we put our police force through is one that is the best possible training on this,” Rhynhart said to a question about police interactions with the disabled community, referencing the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace in 2020. “As a city, we need to figure out how to be more inclusive and this involves the police, and police interactions with the disabled community.”
Business owner Jeff Brown took a more critical approach in his answers, as he has tried to position himself as the government outsider who can use his professional expertise to fix the city’s dysfunction. He promoted his year-over-year cap on residential real estate taxes, using financial tools to create more affordable, accessible housing, and triage for 911 calls that route disabled callers with responders who can support their needs. Regarding the police, he pledged training focused on de-escalation and non-lethal responses to those in crisis. Brown also offered government funding to help low-income homeowners repair their broken sidewalks.
James DeLeon spoke of his experiences with mobility issues, along with his years as a judge and counsel to the Philadelphia Housing Authority. He built his answers around his Local Incident Management System, the municipal version of the FEMA response to disasters that activate different departments and opportunities for support. He criticized the lack of collaboration between the mayor’s office, City Council and the District Attorney in addressing rising shootings and homicides, while also not consulting the courts. DeLeon planned to offer low-interest loans for homeowners to repair broken sidewalks.
Owens emphasized many of the former Councilmember’s well-known stances in his responses while mentioning her accomplishments, notably the 2017 regulations to provide more secure pathways around constructions. He steered the conversation towards the transformational aspiration of Gym’s campaign, investing in the youth and attempting to revitalize neighborhoods across the city. Owens pledged to have disabled staffers and advocates working with Gym’s transition team and in the administration, notably with the Office of Disabled Services.
“She’ll always listen to what you have to say and will take it into consideration,” Owens said of the highest vote-getter in 2019’s City Council At-Large election.
Oh referenced leveraging technology and data collection in many of his responses, bringing in examples of international models to support the disabled community. He offered a more targeted approach to handling crime in Philadelphia, instead of “dropping the hammer.”
The former City Councilmember claimed the open-air drug market in Kensington subsidizes much of the criminal activity citywide and will target the cessation of these activities.
Oh also emphasized more accessible services on mass transit, noting he attempted to recruit a Korean company to install barriers and other devices on SEPTA subway cars, but the city did not meet the foreign firm’s demands.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
