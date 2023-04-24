Members of the disabled community asked questions and heard answers from Philadelphia’s mayoral candidates Wednesday afternoon. Liberty Resources in Center City hosted the event, led by Disability Pride PA’s REVUp (Register, Education, Vote, Use Your Power) Philly Coalition.

The event only drew four of the hopefuls to the offices on North 8th Street, despite organizers noting they sent out invitations in February. Jeff Brown, James DeLeon, and Rebecca Rhynhart joined Republican David Oh, who runs unopposed, for Wednesday afternoon’s event. Helen Gym sent her political director Lee Owens due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Every Voice Every Vote

Every Voice Every Vote

This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.

