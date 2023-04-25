Derek Green has thrown his support behind his former rival and former City Council colleague Cherelle Parker in Philadelphia's mayoral race. He called her "Madame Mayor" as he introduced her Tuesday morning.
Green got out of the race in mid-April because of fundraising hurdles. He said that Parker is the person for the city's chief executive position over his other former colleagues who are in the race.
He made his announcement outside of City Hall at the Octavius V. Catto statue.
“I started thinking who has the ability to really say the things that need to be said that may not be the most popular but are needed to reduce gun violence in the city of Philadelphia,” Green said at a news conference.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.