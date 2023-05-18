Former City Council member and state Rep. Cherelle Parker gave her first media interview Thursday morning after winning an historic Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night.
Parker gave her first interview Thursday morning to WURD Radio’s morning host Solomon Jones, noting her focus now was “to unify the city” after Tuesday’s primary.
With 95% of divisions reporting, Parker won with over 76,000 votes, 32.67% of the over 265,000 cast in the primary. Rebecca Rhynhart finished second with 22.88%, followed by Helen Gym, Allan Domb and Jeff Brown. Her commanding win in a crowded mayoral field that included many of her former City Council colleagues puts her at the cusp of becoming the city’s 100th mayor.
“We have to unify around solving the problems that were front and center during this election,” Parker said. “I am ready to unify the city around those issues. Everywhere I went, everyone wanted the same thing.”
“What we built was a citywide, people-powered, ground-up coalition that transcended race, and class, and gender, and socioeconomic status. That was extremely important to us.”
Before an enthusiastic crowd at her her watch party at Laborers Local 332 off North Broad Street, the recognizable voice from Northwest Philadelphia was absent, with many leaving after the announcement that she would not appear once multiple news outlets called the race for Parker.
Her campaign released a statement late Tuesday night saying Parker “had a recent dental issue that required immediate medical attention.” During the interview with Jones, she explained the issue involved a previous root canal that needed attention earlier this year. Parker tried to hold off on correcting the problem until the primary ended, but the problem resurfaced right before election day, requiring immediate attention.
In Parker’s stead were legislators from all levels of government who endorsed her campaign. Front and center was Parker’s mentor, Marian Tasco. The longtime 9th District Council member met a young Parker through an essay contest, helping the young woman overcome growing up in poverty without her parents and start a long career in public service, rising from an aide to the chair of the city’s delegation to Harrisburg before returning to Council to fill Tasco’s seat in 2015.
On Thursday, Parker acknowledged the legislators in Harrisburg and Washington who supported her campaign and their role in helping the city as “partners” to achieve her vision.
“We’re going to need every level of government to help us with the multitude of challenges that we are facing,” she said.
***
Gym conceded to a ballroom of supporters at the Sheraton Center City after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Many waited three hours or more to see the former teacher-turned-activist who ran on an ambitious, progressive platform and a track record of substantive policy wins for the city’s working class. Her entrance ruffled some feathers as supporters pressed against reporters to create her path into the second-floor gathering.
“This campaign was always bigger than one person,” Gym said after announcing she called her former colleague Parker from City Council and offered congratulations. “Our fight was never about one leader. It was always about our values, our vision, and our belief. And when we came together around the things that matter most: The right to fully funded public schools and dignity at work. Housing as a human right. A safe city for all.
“We never back down from what we believed in. We refused to leave others behind. We knocked on hundreds of thousands of doors in every corner of this city to talk to voters about the issues that mattered to them. What we have built was unimaginable eight years ago.”
State Sen. Sharif Street was one of many former colleagues who endorsed Parker, who won big with Black and Hispanic voters. After the announcement, he discussed the impact of Parker’s historic win.
“I’m just so happy for her,” Street said of someone he views as a “sister.” “She worked really hard. She earned it and she proved that taking our message to rowhouse Philadelphia, regular working people, is a message that works, and people care more about what local leaders, elected officials, their ward leaders, committee people, care (about) than they do what people in Hollywood think,” he said.
The state chair’s comments referenced Parker’s path to victory, collecting support from local officials, along with nearly two-thirds of the city’s wards, while Gym drew more outside donors and big-name, national endorsers like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders who backed her more progressive vision.
Parker won on the strength of her coalitions of ward leaders, blue-collar unions, and former colleagues. One of the key figures was Ryan Boyer, the leader of the Building Trades Council, who made his own history in 2021 by becoming the group’s first Black leader. He has become the new face of organized labor in Philadelphia, replacing John Dougherty and reflecting the diversity in the trades that Parker and others fought to expand. Boyer was one of the many luminaries at the primary luncheon earlier in the day at South on North Broad, not too far from the location of the Parker watch party.
Wednesday, former Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez, who endorsed Parker after dropping out of the race herself, released a statement congratulating her former colleague.
“Emerging from a crowded field with a clear victory, Cherelle’s historic candidacy spoke to Philadelphians in every ZIP code, and her message resonated with the working class Black and brown communities I have represented my entire career,” the statement reads in part. “Cherelle won the Latino vote resoundingly because she made clear her commitment to making sure Latinos are fairly represented in their government and I am proud that she embraced the Agenda Latina. It was a true honor to run for Mayor this year and share my vision for the future of our city alongside colleagues, leaders, and friends like Cherelle. Cherelle and I have both lived the challenges that our city faces and shared the tremendous opportunity to serve the public.”
Parker will face former Councilmember David Oh in the general election. The Republican ran unopposed in his party’s primary.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
