Philadelphia Mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker with her son Langston, former City Council woman Marian Tasco ,Anti-Violence Activist Ishaq Samai and Congressman Dwight Evans arrive at Masjidullah Mosque, 7401 Limekiln Pike to cast her vote.-PHILADEPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

Cherelle Parker, a Democrat with a long political history in Pennsylvania, won Philadelphia's mayoral primary on Tuesday, likely setting her up as the city's 100th mayor and the first woman to serve in the role.

Parker, 50, who served for 10 years as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia before her election to the city council in 2015, asserted herself as a leader whose government experience would allow her to address gaping problems with public safety and quality of life in the nation's sixth-largest city.

Parker emerged from a crowded field of five front-runner Democratic candidates vying to replace Democrat Jim Kenney, who is term-limited. She beat out other former city council members who resigned from their seats to throw their hats in the ring; a state representative; a former city controller and a political outsider businessman.

Parker will go up against Republican David Oh in the Nov. 7 general election.

