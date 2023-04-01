Jeff Brown, who owns about a dozen supermarkets in the Philadelphia area, said his experience as managing a complex, unionized workforce for decades, has prepared him to run a city of 1.6 million people.

As an example, he cited this week’s tainted water crisis.

Brown joined critics, who said Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration had a breakdown in communications and emergency preparedness that resulted in a citywide run on bottled water leaving store shelves bare.

This past week, the city warned residents about the use of tap water after a hazardous chemical spill took place in the Delaware River. Ultimately, the water was deemed safe, but critics said the city bungled the message and response.

For his part, Brown said he got on the phone and was able to get truckloads of water delivered to his stores.

This is just one example, Brown said, that the city is moving in the wrong direction and needs an outsider like himself who is used to solving problems.

In his business, Brown said he has to navigate with 50 other supermarket owners, who are part of a cooperative, along with four union locals. This is similar to the mayor having to navigate City Council, he said.

“The most important aspect of this job is leadership,” Brown said, in an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune editorial board. “The people that I care about, the people that I served for decades they are the ones suffering the most. No one is in charge in this city.”

From the 100-plus homicides this year mostly from gun violence, Brown said, to illegal dumping and spotty trash pick-up, the city isn’t functioning efficiently.

According to Brown, poverty is the most pressing problem in the city today and the root cause of many other problems, like crime, hopelessness and despair.

“My theory is that most of our problems are related to excessive, structural poverty,” Brown said. “You are born in it and it’s very hard to get out. Most people stay in it. You lose hope.”

Over the years, Brown estimates that his supermarkets have hired about 60,000 people, some of whom were formerly incarcerated returning citizens. They make union wages and some of them have worked their way up to higher paying jobs in management.

Brown has opened supermarkets in neighborhoods where there hadn’t been any for years, known as “food deserts,” with the help of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds, thanks to the help of local elected officials.

Often, Brown said, he had to match some employees with a designated person to help them find services such as help with transportation, clothes, food or other things they need to be a successful employee.

Brown said he would create a similar program in city government that would provide similar services to help people out of poverty.

But many community-based, anti-violence programs are doing something very similar. In Kenney’s 2024 budget, about $200 million is proposed to be spent on such programs that target young people who are at risk for being victims or perpetrators of gun violence and match them up with services such as mental health, job readiness and career direction.

In addition, Brown said the schools need to incorporate more career and technical education (CTE) into the public school system, for those students who don’t want to or are unable to go enroll in college.

It is an idea that the new School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington, Gov. Josh Shapiro and Ryan Boyer, business manager of the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council are implementing this year.

And Brown said the schools should provide more slots for students who want to go to college prep schools like Central, Girls High and Masterman.

Brown also said he would negotiate with the state legislature and Shapiro to get capital funds to improve school building infrastructure, in the aftermath of a commonwealth court judge’s decision in February, that found the state’s funding formula was unconstitutional.

“When someone doesn’t see a future (for themselves) your behavior is different from someone who does,” Brown said. “It’s also an incredible burden on the city.”