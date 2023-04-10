The city’s Board of Ethics Monday has accused Jeff Brown’s campaign for mayor with illegally coordinating with two super PACs in order to circumvent Philadelphia’s annual campaign finance limits.
An emergency petition was filed in Common Pleas Court asking it to force the super PACs, known as independent expenditure groups, For a Better Philadelphia, a nonprofit and For a Better Philadelphia PAC, to immediately cease and desist all spending on the 2023 mayoral election.
A super PAC is a political action committee that may raise and spend unlimited amounts of money, including from corporations and unions, to campaign independently for candidates.
In addition, the board is seeking civil monetary penalties.
According to the filing, an investigation by the board found extensive evidence that the group’s coordinated with the Brown campaign.
For example, the board alleges that Brown helped raise millions of dollars on behalf of the super PACs, who in turn used that money to support Brown’s campaign. Since Brown solicited those funds for and directed those funds to the super PACs, within 12 months prior to the 2023 Democratic primary election for mayor, all of the past and future funds raised by the super PACs, are by city finance law, considered to be coordinated with the Brown campaign and are therefore in-kind contributions to his campaign and subject to the city’s campaign contribution limits.
“The board alleges that all of nearly all of the expenditure reported by the Respondents exceed the annual contribution limits for both 2022 and 2023 and that immediate emergency relief is needed to stop continuing violations,” the board said in a news release.
For example, according to the court filing an Aug. 2 event held by For a Better Philadelphia, featured Brown as a keynote speaker and charged $100,000 person. In addition, Brown helped to plan and invite guests, along with soliciting and directing funds to the super PACs.
Brown and his family own about dozen supermarkets in Philadelphia.
A spokesperson for the Jeff Brown campaign has not responded to an inquiry by Philadelphia Tribune.
This is a developing story.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
