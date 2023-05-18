A coalition made up of Black and brown voters, along with unions, some of whom are mostly white, powered former city and state legislator Cherelle Parker, into the Democratic nomination for mayor on Tuesday.
Parker received about 80,000 votes, or about 32.4%; beating out Rebecca Rhynhart, former city controller, 23%; Helen Gym, a former Councilmember, 22%; Allan Domb, a real estate mogul, 11.3%; and Jeff Brown, a grocer, 9%.
“I am really proud of the coalition that we put together,” Parker said. “It has transcended race, ZIP code, class, gender and socioeconomic status. We have people in every section of the city who are team Parker today.”
City Democratic Party Chairman Bob Brady agreed.
Parker won because of the relationships that she has developed over the years at the city and state levels and in labor, Brady said. But he also cited her work ethic, track record and message.
“She pulled it off because of her relationships,” Brady said. “She had a lot of relationships with people Black and white.”
On Nov. 7, Parker will face Republican challenger and former Councilmember David Oh, who ran unopposed.
According to Parker, she knew some of her opponents would try to use the relationships against her by saying she was too connected, but she said the bonds they were built in government “while getting things done.”
Domb and Brown, the most wealthy of all of the candidates, spent more of their own money than the others.
In fact, Domb spent at least $10 million of his own money in a race where more than $30 million was spent by the campaigns the super PACs supporting them.
“I understood that I was underdog and a long shot,” Parker said. “I am a Black woman and I am not independently wealthy.”
So she had to put together a good team, with Sinceré Harris, a Mt. Airy native as campaign manager, whom she had to lure away from the White House, where she was an aide to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Parker reached out to the ward leaders and the committee people for help, because, she knew how hard they work year-round.
To be sure, the Parker campaign’s support from the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, a group of 50 unions, headed by Ryan Boyer, helped it level the financial playing field.
It allowed the Parker campaign to run TV commercials to keep it competitive with the other campaigns.
For her part, Parker is well-known, Brady said, with great credentials.
For example, Parker is a graduate of Lincoln University and the University of Pennsylvania.
“Parker had a great story and it resonated with the voters,” Brady said. “She did a great job and worked really hard.”
A tireless campaigner, Parker was everywhere, he said.
The party was neutral, Brady said, because with so many candidates running he didn’t want ward leaders to have sample ballots of candidates for a mayor they didn’t support.
But Parker, a long-time ward leader herself, had the backing of about 45 ward leaders out of 66.
The city’s 66 wards’ boundaries are like a giant puzzle and the candidate to get the most voters in those pieces of the puzzle wins.
“We had 45 ward leaders supporting, we had boots on the ground supporting,” Brady said “The labor support helped out with money and they had boots on the ground. They gave us some people and they gave different ward leaders manpower.”
For instance, the People for Parker campaign also had the support of the Service Employees International Union, (SEIU) Local 32BJ, the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EASRCC) and the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers (IBEW) Local 98.
According to the latest figures from the City Commissioner’s office 274,087 voters were cast, with about 70,000 people voting by mail for a 27% turnout.
“This election was good for ward leaders because in a low turnout they control it,” said Maurice Floyd, a political operative.
In a close race like this every vote counts, Aren Platt, a senior adviser to the campaign said.
Former Councilmembers and candidates for mayor, Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Derek Green suspended their campaigns and later threw their support behind Parker.
Parker pledged support for Sánchez’s “Agenda Latina.”
“I am proud to congratulate Cherelle on her victory in the primary,” Sánchez said. “Emerging from a crowded field with a clear victory, Cherelle’s historic candidacy spoke to Philadelphians in every ZIP code, and her message resonated with the working class Black and Brown communities I have represented throughout my career.”
According to Sánchez, most Latino voters voted for Parker, which the Parker campaign confirmed.
“I am immensely grateful for what my colleagues Green and Sánchez, who suspended their campaigns and said I was the best candidate and supported my campaign,” Parker said. “ I will never forget that.”
Parker said she will continue to seek their counsel throughout the rest of the campaign.
“I am not going to take my foot off the gas until the polls close on Nov. 7,” Parker said. “I am proud to be the Democratic nominee, but I’m not taking anything for granted.”
